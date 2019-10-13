Georgia is done as a College Football Playoff contender.
Not officially, of course, but the Bulldogs won’t be going to the playoff. Not after struggling throughout the season before finally imploding in a double-overtime loss against unranked South Carolina. There was a lot of preseason talk that this would be the year that Georgia got over the hump after close calls in 2017 and 2018 but that feels unlikely now.
Georgia had a talent advantage at most positions -- maybe all of them -- but looked overmatched at critical junctures. South Carolina’s defensive line overpowered the highly regarded UGA offensive line throughout the game. Jake Fromm threw three interceptions and looked like a shell of the QB who pushed Alabama to the limit the last two years. Offensive coordinator James Coley’s play-calling left a lot to be desired, to put it nicely. Kirby Smart made multiple questionable coaching decisions late in the game, further proof he gets tight during close games, and it affects his decision-making process. Smart’s decision to call a timeout on 4th-and-1 when South Carolina clearly wasn’t ready and rushing to the line felt dumb in the moment and immediately aged badly when the Gamecocks converted anyway.
That Georgia couldn’t find a way to beat South Carolina and its third-string quarterback after Ryan Hilinski was knocked out with an injury says it all. No one predicted a Georgia loss to South Carolina, but the Bulldogs haven’t looked worthy of their top 3 ranking for weeks. Georgia was lucky to escape against Notre Dame and looked ugly against an overmatched Tennessee team before finally pulling away in the second half. It finally came undone against the Gamecocks because no one -- not Smart, not Fromm, not Rodrigo Blankenship -- could rise to the moment with the game sitting there for the taking.
There will be people who push back against the premise of this column and argue that if Georgia wins out, it can still make the College Football Playoff. And they aren’t wrong! Georgia made the CFP in 2017 after a regular season loss to Auburn, and could conceivably do so again. But to do so this year would mean going undefeated against Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and the winner of the SEC West race (Alabama, LSU or Auburn) in the SEC Championship Game.
Sorry, Bulldogs fans, but that isn’t happening. Feel free to tag OldTakesExposed about it. Georgia lost all room for error Saturday and has too tough a remaining schedule and too many issues to survive without another blemish.
Maybe it will be against a Florida team that appears to be a far more formidable SEC East challenger than many expected. Maybe it’ll be in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry where Auburn has won two of its last three home games against the Bulldogs. Or maybe it’ll be against an Alabama team that has improbably found a way to beat Georgia in Atlanta the last two seasons.
You can bet on it being one of them, though, and a two-loss Georgia team isn’t getting into the four-team playoff. That’s the price you pay when you lose at home to a 21.5-point underdog that had already lost by 24 points to Alabama earlier this season.
LSU’s offense is really good
Even after five strong offensive performances, there was reason to question whether LSU’s offense was the real deal. Outside of an impressive win against Texas, LSU had mostly beaten up bad defenses and Group of 5 opponents before its top 10 showdown against Florida. Against Florida, it’d face a top 10 defense that just held Auburn to 13 points.
LSU made clear Saturday night that it’s time to push the doubts out of your head and believe in this offense. It’s not easy for some of us who’ve watched years of bad LSU offenses, but this Tigers’ offense is real, and it’s really good. Joe Burrow was practically unstoppable against the Gators, going 21 of 24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-28 win. The LSU offense line was terrific at keeping Burrow upright and paving room for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had his own big day with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The offense, which finished with 511 total yards, was perfectly balanced and incredibly efficient in attacking Florida’s talented defense.
LSU now has two wins over top 10 opponents and has a reasonable argument to being the No. 1 team in the country if based off resume alone. More big challenges await the Tigers, including two against the state of Alabama’s SEC squads, but Saturday proved this new LSU offense isn’t going to fold against a good defense. It also probably guaranteed new passing game coordinator Joe Brady will have a long line of suitors looking to throw big money at him after this season.
Auburn on Oct. 26 is the next big game for LSU, but the one everyone has had circled all offseason comes two weeks later in Tuscaloosa. For most of the last decade, LSU has had the defense to match up with Alabama but rarely, if ever, had a competent enough offense to get over the hump against the Tide. This year, LSU finally has an offense capable of putting up big points but might not have a defense that can get enough stops against Tua Tagovailoa and Co. to win the game. Interestingly, Alabama also has defensive issues that could prove costly against a high-powered offense like LSU. After 9-6 like scores in the “Game of the Century,” this year’s edition could resemble a Big 12 game.
Until then, embrace this new, weird world we live in where LSU has a fantastic offense that can point up points with the best of them.
Heisman Trophy race update
Three of the top four Heisman Trophy hopefuls played in top 25 games Saturday, and Burrow looked the best of the bunch. While Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa threw his first INT of the season in a win against Texas A&M and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts struggled with red zone efficiency against Texas, Burrow played a nearly perfect game against No. 7 Florida.
It’s important to remember you don’t win the Heisman in October, but Burrow has done enough to show he’s a real contender for college football’s top player award. He has the most passing yards of the three, the second-most passing touchdowns, and has the most significant wins out of any of the top contenders. Tagovailoa will still likely be the betting favorite to win the award, but that Nov. 9 Alabama-LSU game could play a significant role in who wins this year’s Heisman.
Hurts struggled a bit against Texas, which could cause a slight dip in his case, but he still has plenty of time to put up big numbers. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who had the sixth-best odds headed into the game, knocked himself out of the conversation with a poor performance against the Gamecocks.
Most panicked fanbase: Mississippi State
If Twitter and message boards are any indicator, Bulldogs fans are done with the Joe Moorhead era after only 19 games. Losing to a then 1-4 Tennessee team in the way that MSU did will do that to a fanbase that saw its program rise nationally under Dan Mullen. That Jeremy Pruitt, who interviewed for and wanted the Mississippi State job, beat the man who got the job over him only added insult to injury. Mississippi State is trending the wrong direction, and the fanbase isn’t optimistic Moorhead is the guy who can turn it around. MSU can’t seem to figure out its QB situation, consistently plays sloppy, uninspired football and will be lucky to make a bowl game the way things are currently trending.
Most pumped fanbase: Penn State
It wasn’t pretty but winning at Kinnick Stadium against a ranked Iowa team is worth celebrating. The win gave James Franklin his first road win over a ranked opponent while at Penn State, and secured a College GameDay appearance next week for a home game against Michigan. Penn State fans can start dreaming big after a 6-0 start to the season and a top 10 ranking. There are still upcoming hurdles like Michigan and Ohio State but PSU is a viable College Football Playoff contender if it can keep winning.
Meme of the Week:
There’s something that is still so arresting about seeing Will Muschamp wearing glasses.
Hot Seat Watch:
1) Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Mason did what he needed to do last year, winning three of Vanderbilt’s last four games to make it to a bowl game, but his time in Nashville feels like it’s on borrowed time. The Commodores are 1-5 this season with the latest loss being the most embarrassing yet in a 34-10 beatdown at the hands of UNLV. The loss all but guarantees Vanderbilt won’t be bowling and with a first-year athletic director at the helm, it would make a lot of sense to move on at the end of the year.
2) Clay Helton, USC
The Trojans did enough Saturday night against Notre Dame to stave off another midseason firing but dropping to 3-3 doesn’t bode well for Helton’s long-term future at USC. Helton has USC playing hard but losing to BYU earlier in the season eliminated most wiggle room and put more pressure on him to deliver a big win. USC is looking for a new AD which could impact the timetable on a decision but the smart money is on the school moving on from Helton at the end of the season and taking a swing at Urban Meyer or some other big name.
3) Lovie Smith, Illinois
Smith, No. 1 in last week’s Hot Seat Watch, didn’t do anything to really better his situation this week, there’s just more attention on other coaching struggles. He dropped to 11-31 at Illinois after a 42-25 loss to Michigan. The Illini actually showed fight in the second half, at one point cutting Michigan’s lead to 28-25 in the fourth quarter, before the Wolverines pulled away. It dropped Illinois to 0-3 in Big Ten play this season and you might as well mark another loss with Wisconsin up next week.
John Talty is an SEC Insider for Alabama Media Group.