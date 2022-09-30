0052.jpg

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah (32) rushed for 275 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 50-21 win over Houston County Thursday night in Leesburg.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium.

In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and scored five touchdowns. The win gives the Trojans a 5-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in Region 1-AAAAAA.

