LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium.
In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and scored five touchdowns. The win gives the Trojans a 5-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in Region 1-AAAAAA.
The Trojans wasted no time putting points on the board and putting the visitors at a disadvantage. Lee County's Braxton Honer picked up the opening kickoff around the 15-yard line and raced past the Houston County defenders until finally being pushed out of bounds at the 24-yard line. The Bears slowed Kromah and the offense for a few plays and forced a fourth and long when Lee County's new quarterback Weston Bryan connected with J.D. Fugerson on a screen pass that got the Trojans a first down. A few plays later, Kromah busted through the middle of the Bears' line and dragged defenders to the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run.
The following two possessions surely had the Bears wondering if they were experiencing deja vu. The Bears punted after the next possession and Kromah took the first play 76 yards for six more Lee County points. Then when the Bears punted again, Kromah took the first handoff 71 yards for his third touchdown of the first quarter.
The Trojans changed things up on the next possession but still put points on the board when Bryan threw a 41-yard strike to Fugerson for another touchdown to push the lead to 29-0. Bryan was 12 of 17 passing for 167 yards, and also had five rushes for 43 yards.
After the Bears couldn't move against the fired-up Trojan defense, the Trojans got the ball again. This time the drive stalled and Lee County went back to punt but faked the punt with a snap to Devin Collier who leapt over a defender and picked up the first down. Moments later, Kromah sidestepped a defender, broke a couple of tackles, and scored his fourth touchdown of the first half. At that point, the Trojans led 36-0.
The Bears finally got something going on offense and a 66-yard pass play gave them their first score. They added another touchdown just before halftime. Kromah added his final touchdown in the third quarter on a 41-yard run and Collier scored the final Trojan touchdown on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans will travel to Warner Robins next Friday night to face Veterans (4-2) in a region matchup. Veterans lost to Thomas County Central Wednesday night 48-21.
