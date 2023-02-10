Owen Henshaw scores 32 but Sherwood Christian loses in region championship game

Sherwood Christian's Alex Harris (2) puts in two points over New Creation during Friday night's region championship game in Albany. Harris scored 11 points but the Crusaders knocked off the Eagles 88-66.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Sherwood Christian's Owen Henshaw scored 32 points Friday night but it wasn't enough as the New Creation Crusaders of McDonough took an 88-66 win over the Eagles for the GAPPS Region 4 Championship in Albany at Sherwood Christian Academy.

Both teams raced up and down the floor at full speed early on and both teams had hot shooters to start the game. The Eagles had an early lead but by the end of the first, the Crusaders held a 23-22 advantage. Sherwood's shooting cooled off in the second quarter and the Crusaders kept hitting. Their defense and quickness getting down the floor gave Ne Creation quick easy baskets and they pulled out to a 15-point halftime lead. The Eagles stayed with the Crusaders in the second half but never could overcome the deficit.

Tags

More Sports