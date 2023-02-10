Owen Henshaw scores 32 but Sherwood Christian loses in region championship game

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Taylor, Inland
Bay, Inland Taylor, Jackson and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben
Hill, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Irwin, Lee, Miller, Mitchell,
Seminole, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of moderate heavy rainfall are expected
through Saturday night. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4
inches with isolated heavier totals of up to 6 inches are
expected. This could lead to flash flooding and rises on area
rivers and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Sherwood Christian's Alex Harris (2) puts in two points over New Creation during Friday night's region championship game in Albany. Harris scored 11 points but the Crusaders knocked off the Eagles 88-66.
ALBANY - Sherwood Christian's Owen Henshaw scored 32 points Friday night but it wasn't enough as the New Creation Crusaders of McDonough took an 88-66 win over the Eagles for the GAPPS Region 4 Championship in Albany at Sherwood Christian Academy.
Both teams raced up and down the floor at full speed early on and both teams had hot shooters to start the game. The Eagles had an early lead but by the end of the first, the Crusaders held a 23-22 advantage. Sherwood's shooting cooled off in the second quarter and the Crusaders kept hitting. Their defense and quickness getting down the floor gave Ne Creation quick easy baskets and they pulled out to a 15-point halftime lead. The Eagles stayed with the Crusaders in the second half but never could overcome the deficit.
Henshaw's 32 points led the Eagles, Patrick Shayeb scored 16 and Alex Harris finished with 11.
The Eagles will host a first-round state playoff game Tuesday at Sherwood Christian. The team they will play has not been determined.