Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates after a home run with left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- As the Braves have rampaged through a dominant June, surging to the National League’s best record, they’ve thwarted one would-be challenge after another: the big-spending Mets; the reigning league champion Phillies; the upstart Reds.
With the month winding to a close, the American League Central-leading Twins became the latest challenger to take a swing, and they met a similar fate on Monday night at Truist Park. Spencer Strider was dominant, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. hit no-doubt home runs, the defense made some nifty plays and the bullpen brought it home in a 4-1 win to open a three-game series.