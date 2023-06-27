ATLANTA -- As the Braves have rampaged through a dominant June, surging to the National League’s best record, they’ve thwarted one would-be challenge after another: the big-spending Mets; the reigning league champion Phillies; the upstart Reds.

With the month winding to a close, the American League Central-leading Twins became the latest challenger to take a swing, and they met a similar fate on Monday night at Truist Park. Spencer Strider was dominant, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. hit no-doubt home runs, the defense made some nifty plays and the bullpen brought it home in a 4-1 win to open a three-game series.

