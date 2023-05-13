MLB: Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

May 13, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

 Dan Hamilton

TORONTO — Marcell Ozuna heard the boos, endured a frustrating start and then managed to prove he still has something to offer. His unexpected, but much-welcomed awakening has created what should be considered good problems for Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Ozuna’s latest home run wasn’t enough to prevent Atlanta from posting a third straight loss with a 5-2 setback against the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. But his resurgence has been timely, given this team’s need to find any way to compensate for its growing pitching issues.

