Westover senior Kavon Johnson (1) drives toward the basket during Saturday's game against Pace Academy at Ft. Valley State University. Johnson scored 14 points and played the entire game until fouling out with just seconds remaining.
FT. VALLEY, Ga. - It just wasn't the Patriots' night. Missed shots that would normally be made. Passes off target or simply missed. And really no chance for those game-changing threes that Westover does so well.
The basketball season came to an end Saturday for the Westover Patriots (22-8) as they lost in their final four matchup against the No. 2-ranked Pace Academy Knights of Atlanta. The Knights got the calls and made the shots in the fourth quarter to beat the Patriots 57-49 in a game played at Fort Valley State University in the Final Four of the Georgia Class AAAA basketball tournament championship.
The Patriots never led in Saturday's game but Traveion Wheeler hit a basket to end the third quarter to pull the Patriots to within three of the Knights at 34-31 and then Kemari Leverette hit the first basket of the fourth quarter to cut Pace's lead to 34-33. The Patriots had three chances to take the lead at that point but could not get the shots to fall.
Pace Academy got the benefit of early fourth-quarter foul calls against the Patriots. The first five foul whistles in the fourth quarter all went against the Patriots and Pace Academy's Kyle Greene hit free throw after free throw to help the Knights build a 10-point lead.
Once they had the 10-point lead, the Knights kept control and even though the foul situation evened out later in the quarter, the Patriots only had three free throw attempts in the fourth, while Greene himself hit seven of eight.
With Pace's tough man-to-man defense, the Patriots could not get their shots off cleanly. That defense slowed the Patriots and Westover managed only one three-pointer in the second half - a last-minute three by Leverette after the game had been decided.
Leverette led the scoring for the Patriots with 16 points, Kavon Johnson scored 14 and Wheeler added eight.
Pace Academy (24-7) will play Fayette County (26-5) for the state championship Thursday night at the Macon Coliseum.
