Westover senior Kavon Johnson (1) drives toward the basket during Saturday's game against Pace Academy at Ft. Valley State University. Johnson scored 14 points and played the entire game until fouling out with just seconds remaining.

FT. VALLEY, Ga. - It just wasn't the Patriots' night. Missed shots that would normally be made. Passes off target or simply missed. And really no chance for those game-changing threes that Westover does so well.

The basketball season came to an end Saturday for the Westover Patriots (22-8) as they lost in their final four matchup against the No. 2-ranked Pace Academy Knights of Atlanta. The Knights got the calls and made the shots in the fourth quarter to beat the Patriots 57-49 in a game played at Fort Valley State University in the Final Four of the Georgia Class AAAA basketball tournament championship.

