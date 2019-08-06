The Pelham Lady Hornets opened the softball season in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come from behind and beat Early County 15-13. One of the most dramatic moments of the game was when senior shortstop Kendyl Ladd raced home from third on a wild pitch and was met at the plate with both the catcher and pitcher from Early County. Ladd was initially called out by the umpires but just laid on the plate and after Pelham head coach Marcus Singletary argued the call, the umpires discussed the play and changed the call. That run tied the game at 13-13, where if the call had stood, the inning would have ended with Pelham down 13-12. After that call the Hornets put two more runs on the board for the final 15-13 tally.
“It is great to get the win, but we have a lot of work to do defensively,” Singletary said after the game. “This was the mark of a young team. We had one senior on the field at shortstop, a junior pitching and the rest were freshmen and sophomores. This is going to happen with young players.”
Pelham had built an early lead in the game but in the top of the fourth inning Early County put six runs on the board, thanks mainly to errors with throwing and catching.
“Sometimes it’s like quick sand,” Singletary said. “When something bad happens, no matter how hard you try, things just keep getting worse and worse, and that is what was going on in the fourth inning.”
When the Hornets came back late in the game, it wasn’t the first time in the game the Lady Hornets had rallied. After the Bobcats put up six runs in the fourth, the Hornets responded with four of their own. Pitcher Ella Spence doubled with two outs and the bases loaded to knock in three runs and close the gap to 7-6.
But the Bobcats didn’t stop. They added four more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to hold a 13-7 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. The Bobcats had chased Spence out of the game in the sixth and Singletary brought in Haley Shaver to complete the game on the mound. With the comeback, Shaver recorded the win on the mound for the Hornets.
A huge crowd was on hand at the Pelham High School softball complex for the first game of the season. The afternoon started with a middle school/jv game which ended quicky. The Hornets blasted Early County 16-1 in four innings.