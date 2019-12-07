{child_flags:featured}Pelham fans outnumber Marion
{child_byline}By Joe Whitfield
joe.whitfield@albanyherald.com{/child_byline}
Pelham lost its state semifinal game Friday in Buena Vista Friday night to Marion County, but it wasn’t because of fan support. The Pelham faithful responded beautifully to calls to fill the stands at Marion County.
Hundreds of Pelham fans made the two-hour plus drive to Buena Vista to watch the Hornets play and outnumbered the hometown Eagle fans. While the visiting side of the field was packed with fans and people standing along the fence, the Marion County side was approximately half full.
“If this game had been at Pelham, there would have been people standing everywhere,” said Pelham principal Dr. Clark Harden. “Pelham has great fans and they will come out and support the teams.”