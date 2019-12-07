Two Pelham fumbles during the third quarter of Friday night’s state semifinal game in Buena Vista changed the momentum and helped Marion County defeat the Hornets 42-25. The win gives Marion a spot in the state championship game next week in Atlanta against Irwin County. The top-ranked and undefeated Indians of Irwin County blasted Clinch County 36-0 Friday night to advance.
Pelham led 19-14 at the half and was ahead 25-14 early in the third after quarterback Kendrick Patterson threw a perfect strike to Cameron Bailey for a 33-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles of Marion responded with a touchdown of their own, but Patterson and company were marching down the field again when tragedy struck. Patterson broke free for a 20-yard gain near the 25-yard line when an Eagle defender knocked the ball out of Patterson’s hands and retuned the ball up near midfield.
The Hornet defense stood up on that drive with the help of a blocking in the back penalty and forced the Eagles to punt. Bailey took the punt and raced up the field but was hit hard as he was tackled and the ball bounced out, giving Marion possession again, this time deep in Pelham territory at the 27. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Marion quarterback Trice McCannon connected with running back Brandon Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown pass that gave the Eagles the lead.
“Those two fumbles changed the momentum of the game,” said Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins. “Any time you are able to take advantage of fumbles like that score it changes everything.”
The Pelham offense, among the best in Class A this season, sputtered in the final period. Punter Doug Curles nailed a huge punt that put Marion back on the 12 and with the Pelham defense on the field, the Hornets were hoping to keep them there. But McCannon and Thomas connected again, this time for a 60-yard touchdown play that gave Marion a 35-25 lead with 4:11 remaining.
The Hornets had another chance to turn things around in the final period. On fourth and long, Patterson connected with Reggie Walker for a big gain and a first down across midfield, but officials flagged Pelham for holding and called the play back. On the next fourth down play, Patterson was sacked and Marion took over at the three yard line. McCannon busted through the line on the second play for another Marion touchdown.
Marion’s two senior playmakers gave the Hornets problems all night. McCannon completed 13 of 24 passes for the Eagles for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas rushed for 105 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had opportunities to stop them in the backfield several times,” Pinkins said. “But we missed a lot of tackles when we had the chance.”
Pinkins said the Hornets just didn’t play as well as he knows they could have.
“We missed opportunities on offense and defense,” Pinkins said. “We had the chance to put more points on the board in the first half and we didn’t. We had tackles on defense we just didn’t make. The things we have harped on through the season and the playoffs we just didn’t do well.”
The Hornets relied heavily on Patterson in the final game with most of the offense coming from the passing game. Patterson connected with Bailey for three touchdown passes on the night and rushed for another touchdown for the Hornets. Jeremiah Stewart and Bailey caught most of Patterson’s passes. The Eagle defense kept the rushing game at a minimum as Patterson and region one player of the year Darrell Starling had trouble breaking free on the ground.
Patterson and Starling are two of 14 Pelham seniors that led Pelham to the state semifinals for two straight years and finish this season at 11-2. Pinkins is confident his Hornets will return for another good season next year.
“We have some holes to fill,” the coach said. “But we have guys that are ready to step up and play. We will work hard during this off season and comeback stronger than ever. I am confident in that.”
A photo gallery from the game will be on albanyherald.com