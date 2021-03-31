During a special called meeting of the Pelham City Schools Charter System held Tuesday evening, Shawn Sutton was hired in a 7-0 vote to be the new head football coach and athletic director at Pelham High School.
Sutton, with more than 30 years of experience in education (25 in Alabama), has been an assistant to Rush Propst at both Valdosta and Colquitt County, in addition to working as an offensive coordinator at Clay-Chalkville (Ala.). He has a long history of coaching in Alabama, where he met Propst, and has connections with coaches like Jeremy Pruitt, Chip Lindsey and John Grass.
“Coach Sutton has coached and competed at the highest levels and has won state championships,” Pelham City Schools superintendent Floyd Fort said. “Everyone we talked to said he is the glue. He is the nuts and the bolts. We have had a very successful program over the last few years, but we believe that Coach Sutton has the passion, energy and know how to lead our program and realize even more success.
“We had two dozen applications within days of posting the position. Our interview team interviewed almost a dozen of those applicants. There were some very highly qualified applicants for the position and we are thankful for their consideration. However, in the end, we wanted to make sure that we provided our young people and the community the very best person for the job. And we believe that we have done that.”
