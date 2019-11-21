Just south of Albany two Mitchell County teams are looking to advance to the third round of the Class A playoffs, each with a big home game Friday night. If they both win Friday night, they will play each other in the third round.
The sixth-ranked Pelham Hornets (9-1) might have the toughest second-round playoff game in the state this week as fourth-ranked Wilcox County (9-2) comes to the Hornets’ nest. The Patriots are in the same region with defending champion Clinch County and top-ranked Irwin County. Those are the only two losses for Wilcox County. The Patriots blasted Seminole County 55-6 to advance last week. The Hornets had the week off after earning a first-round bye.
“It’s win or stay home for us,” said Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins. “It’s going to be a game of precision. We have been on our guys all week about staying with the game plan. The game will come down to execution.”
Pinkins said his team will have a good chance of winning if they play well.
“It comes down to 11 guys matching up and winning their contest,” the coach said. “If we play well and win those matchups, I feel like we have a good chance to win the game. If we don’t play well and win those matchups we probably won’t win.”
The third-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (9-1) might have earned a little easier draw for the second round after winning the region championship over Pelham in the final game of the regular season. The Eagles will take on Turner County (7-4) who beat Macon County 31-12 last week. But Coach Deshon Brock said his team still must stay focused.
“They are a talented football team,” Brock said of Turner County. “They have some good athletes – tall and strong. We have to make sure we don’t let them get loose on the perimeter. Their quarterback is good and has a strong arm, we have to be able to corral him.”
Brock said his team has been focused on fundamentals again this week and working on not turning the ball over. He said execution Friday night will be the determining factor against Turner County.
If both Pelham and Mitchell County win Friday night, it will set up a rematch between the two schools in Camilla next week. Mitchell County beat Pelham 36-28 two weeks ago to win the region title.