Davion Rhodes.jpg

Pelham's Davion Rhodes (45) was one of the juniors from southwest Georgia that were chosen to play in the Rising Senior Bowl - an All-Star game that was played at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. Rhodes is a defensive end and outside linebacker for the Hornets on a defense that recorded eight shut-outs this season.

 Special Photo: Dondrial Pinkins

