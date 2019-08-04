The Pelham Lady Hornet softball team will open its season Tuesday with a game against Early County at home in Pelham. The Hornets will be looking to improve on last year’s 12-7 record which saw the most wins on the softball diamond in the history of the program. Head coach Marcus Singletary hopes his team does even better this season.
“Defense and strong pitching wins games,” Singletary said. “I think we have four pitchers that can beat anybody in the region when they play their best.”
Junior Ella Spence will be the ace on the mound for the Lady Hornets, but Pelham will also see Haley Shaver and Reid Johnson on the mound frequently. Senior Kyndal Ladd is the hardest throwing of the pitchers, Singletary said, so she will be used in relief opportunities to stop a rally from getting out of hand.
The Lady Hornets lost their first baseman from a year ago who signed to play college softball at Fort Valley State University. They also lost the shortstop and the starting left fielder from last year’s team. But Singletary thinks this group might be better anyway.
He said the team is focused on fundamentals and doing the basics right every day. With fundamentals, good defense and strong pitching Singletary believes the Lady Hornets will win a lot of games. However, to win, you have to score runs, and Singletary thinks the Lady Hornets will be able to do that as well.
Sophomores Gracie Ritter, Kersten McCook, Reid Johnson and Kyndal Ladd are all threats at the plate, he said. The Hornets will depend on senior Ty Williams and freshman Jade Fulghum to have hot bats off the bench.
“When I came to this team five years ago, it was supposed to be a one-year deal for me,” Singletary said. “That first year we went 0-26 and didn’t play a game past the third inning. We had no pitchers and softball was just not a big deal. But now, I love coaching softball, and I don’t think I will ever coach football again. I love the sport,” he said. “And now we have pitchers in each grade coming up. We have progressed a long way from when we first started and hopefully, we are building something where we can be really good.”
The Lady Hornets play in Region 1-A which is usually dominated by cross-county rival Baconton Charter. Seminole County is usually among the strongest teams in the region as well as Miller County.
“Baconton doesn’t rebuild, they just reload every year,” Singletary said.
“They have a new coach this year and I am sure they will be excited and tough as always. Miller County has the best pitcher in the region coming back, so I know they will be tough and Seminole County is always strong. They do a great job at Seminole.”
Pelham opens the season Tuesday afternoon at Pelham High School with first pitch planned for 5:30 p.m. Rival Baconton Charter comes to Pelham for their initial meeting of the season on August 20.