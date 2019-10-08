Pelham’s Lady Hornet softball team has earned its way into the state playoffs for the first time in the history of Pelham fast-pitch softball, according to head coach Marcus Singletary. In Class A, 24 teams make it into the playoffs and Pelham was the 24th team selected and the fourth team from Region 1-A.
“The girls are extremely proud and excited about being in the hunt for a state championship,” said Singletary. “Being as young as we are this year, we’ve had a lot of inconsistent play, but we found a way to get into the dance. All in all, this is a big step forward our program.”
Pelham will play in Macon Wednesday against ACE Charter School. ACE is 22-6 on the season and the top team coming out of their region.
The Lady Hornets set a school record with 14 wins this season as well, topping last year’s 12-win total.
Three other teams from Region 1-A also made the playoffs. Region champion Baconton has a first-round bye and will host the winner of Bowdon vs. Zion-Carroll on Oct.16 in Baconton. Seminole County will play at Telfair County while Miller County will travel to Johnson County.
