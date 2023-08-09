PITTSBURGH -- Along with being concerned about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health on Tuesday night, Braves manager Brian Snitker had to think about whether he had enough outfielders to get through the remainder of the game.

One of the options was Kevin Pillar, who expressed appreciation after taking advantage of his latest opportunity in an 8-6 comeback win over the Pirates at PNC Park. The Braves backup outfielder delivered a game-tying single with two outs in the ninth and then made a great dash to score from first base on Orlando Arcia’s game-winning double.

