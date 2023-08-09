...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Quitman, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Worth and Tift
Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aug 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) is attended to by a team trainer after being struck by a Pittsburgh Pirates pitch during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Acuna would exit the game. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Along with being concerned about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health on Tuesday night, Braves manager Brian Snitker had to think about whether he had enough outfielders to get through the remainder of the game.
One of the options was Kevin Pillar, who expressed appreciation after taking advantage of his latest opportunity in an 8-6 comeback win over the Pirates at PNC Park. The Braves backup outfielder delivered a game-tying single with two outs in the ninth and then made a great dash to score from first base on Orlando Arcia’s game-winning double.
