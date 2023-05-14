In a playoff game earlier this month, the Terrell Academy Eagles gather at home plate to greet catcher Kade Muliford after a home run. The Eagles won 13 of their last 16 games to get to the state Final Four before they fell to Pinewood Christian.
BELLEVILLE, Ga. - Pinewood Christian knocked the Terrell Academy Eagles out of the state playoffs Saturday by sweeping a doubleheader 8-6 and 12-2. Last year's state cham[ion ends the season in the Final Four with a 16-13 record. They won 13 of their final 16 games, but Pinewood Christian advances to the state championship.
"We ran out of gas in game three," said Terrell Academy head coach Ashley Walker. "That is the best way to put it."
After edging Pinewood 2-1 in Friday's game, Pinewood jumped on the board with two runs in the top of the first inning in Saturday's first game. The Eagles responded with an RBI single from Daylor Drawdy and later a double from Quinton Wright that scored two runs to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.
The Patriots took advantage of every opportunity and built a 6-3 lead in the third inning before the Eagles rallied again. In the bottom of the third, David Kile opened the inning with a home run over the left field fence and the Eagles added another run when Drawdy scored on an error by the Patriot shortstop.
Jay Austin knocked in a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6-6 but that tie was short-lived because in the top of the sixth, Pinewood's left-fielder T. Roundtree belted a two-run homer to put the final at 8-6.
"In game two, we played ok baseball, it wasn’t our best performance but we gave ourselves a chance to win, but came up short," said Walker. " We were a hanging breaking ball on the mound and a line drive getting down in the outfield away from another trip to the finals. But that’s how the game of baseball we all love is sometimes."
Game three was all Pinewood. Some of Terrell Academy's best pitchers took the mound but had no answer for Pinewood's bats. Drawydy, Gavin Lacey, and Dozier Swain all tried but Pinewood built an 8-2 lead in the fourth and then ended the game with four runs in the sixth.
The bright spot for the Eagles in the game was a two-run homer by Wright.
"Overall I’m so proud of our kids for being resilient throughout the year and battling through the tough stretch we had early in the season," the coach said. "We honestly had a great year and I couldn’t be happier with our performances during our latest run at another championship appearance. Although it’s tough to lose the last one, I can honestly say, it was a great year to be an Eagle," he said.
"Thanks to our two seniors Jay Austin and Gavin Lacey for leading us and being the voices of reason to our team. Thanks to my coaches for being there each and every day for these guys. And thanks to all of our parents, staff, administrators, and our fans for supporting these young men, your dedication and support never go unnoticed," the coach added.