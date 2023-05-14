Terrell Academy home run

In a playoff game earlier this month, the Terrell Academy Eagles gather at home plate to greet catcher Kade Muliford after a home run. The Eagles won 13 of their last 16 games to get to the state Final Four before they fell to Pinewood Christian.

 Joe Whitfield

BELLEVILLE, Ga. - Pinewood Christian knocked the Terrell Academy Eagles out of the state playoffs Saturday by sweeping a doubleheader 8-6 and 12-2. Last year's state cham[ion ends the season in the Final Four with a 16-13 record. They won 13 of their final 16 games, but Pinewood Christian advances to the state championship.

"We ran out of gas in game three," said Terrell Academy head coach Ashley Walker. "That is the best way to put it."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports