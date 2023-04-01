...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Lee County shortstop Caden King (in white) waits for the ball as a runner from Thomas County Central slides head-first into second base.
LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans split a double-header with region foe Thomas County Central Friday evening with pitching performances dominating in each game.
In game one, Lee County's Greyson Holley pitched a complete game three-hitter to help the Trojans take a 2-1 win over the Yellow Jackets. In game two, Thomas County's Eli Taylor had a perfect game until Brayden Proctor singled in the sixth inning for Lee County's first hit and base runner. Taylor took the win on the mound, 10-1, but left after the sixth inning.
The Trojans recorded seven hits in game one, scoring runs in the third and fourth innings. A single by Gavin Brinkley knocked in the first run when Brent Smith scored. In the fourth, Carter Singletary started the inning with a double to left field and Weston Bryan followed with a single to center. Harrison Pafford scored Singletary with a sacrifice fly to left.
Game two was tight until the top of the sixth when the Yellow Jackets pushed seven runs across the plate to lead 10-0. Connor Hall started the sixth on the mound for the Trojans but after getting only one out, Carter Singletary took over. Singletary got just one out and Caden King came to the mound to finish the game.
The Yellow Jackets pushed those seven runs across the plate after the inning began with a Lee County error. They used three walks and three singles in the inning and got a base-clearing double from McCorkle to put the game away.
Brayden Procter broke up the perfect game leading off the sixth inning. Proctor smacked a single to left field and later scored the Trojans' only run when Brent Smith belted a line drive to right. Caden King added a double in the seventh for Lee County's third hit.
The Trojans are now 18-5 overall on the season and 9-3 in the region. Lee County's next home game will be Tuesday, August 11 when region leader and No.2-ranked Houston County comes to Leesburg.