stealcaden.jpg

Lee County shortstop Caden King (in white) waits for the ball as a runner from Thomas County Central slides head-first into second base.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans split a double-header with region foe Thomas County Central Friday evening with pitching performances dominating in each game.

In game one, Lee County's Greyson Holley pitched a complete game three-hitter to help the Trojans take a 2-1 win over the Yellow Jackets. In game two, Thomas County's Eli Taylor had a perfect game until Brayden Proctor singled in the sixth inning for Lee County's first hit and base runner. Taylor took the win on the mound, 10-1, but left after the sixth inning.

