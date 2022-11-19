PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty

COLLEGE PARK - The Woodward Academy War Eagles (11-1) took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7. The loss ends the season for Lee County and Woodward advances to face top-ranked Langston Hughes next Friday night.
"We lost some tough games this year," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "The Northside game was as a fluky, tough loss as you could have.I give credit to these kids fighting back from that. We put ourselves in a tough road having to travel for the playoffs and got stuck in what was the toughest bracket. But, my hat is off to these seniors. They won a lot of games for us and we're sure going to miss them."
The Trojans actually picked up more yards in the game than Woodward. Lee County rolled up 311 yards on offense compared to 268 for the War Eagles. War Eagles' kicker Hudson Hanges nailed three field goals of 50 yards, 25 yards, and 49 yards to put up points when the Trojan defense stopped the War Eagles. The War Eagles won with the big plays of two long pass plays for touchdowns and kept the Trojans from getting into the end zone when they got into the red zone.
Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah racked up 168 yards rushing on the night and finished the season with 1796 yards and 24 touchdowns. Devin Collier scored the Trojans' only touchdown of the night. Quarterback Weston Bryan completed 16 of 34 passes for 105 yards.
This is the ninth time in the past 10 seasons the Trojans have made it to the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs and it is the first time since 2015 that Lee County has lost four games in a season.
Calvary Day 54 Dougherty 41
SAVANNAH - The No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (11-0) defeated the Dougherty Trojans (9-3) 54-41 in an offensive shoot-out that featured two of the best quarterbacks in Class AAA - Calvary Day's Jake Merklinger and Dougherty's Kameron Davis. The offensive shoot-out took full steam in the second half with each team scoring six times.
"It was a really big offensive game," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "They just scored more than we did. It was a great game and I am really proud of the fight our players showed."
Davis completed 18 of 27 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns. Senior running back Jacob Stallworth rushed for 72 yards on nine carries and also caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Larry Lane caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown while Malik Dixon pulled down six receptions for 104 yards. Kenndariyon Johnson also scored a touchdown for the Trojans.