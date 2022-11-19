PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty

Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for 168 yards Friday night against Woodward Academy and finished his sophomore season with 1796 yards and 24 touchdowns.

 Joe Whitfield

Woodward Academy 23 Lee County 7

COLLEGE PARK - The Woodward Academy War Eagles (11-1) took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7. The loss ends the season for Lee County and Woodward advances to face top-ranked Langston Hughes next Friday night.

