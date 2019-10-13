Albany State’s Rashad Jordan caught two long touchdown passes in Saturday’s game that help the Golden Rams win an exciting homecoming game over Lane College 33-13 at the Albany State Coliseum. That’s big enough, right?
But Jordan, a freshman from Cedar Grove, was playing just two days after his grandfather passed away and for most of his life, Jordan was raised by his grandparents. And Saturday was his grandmother’s birthday.
“I am so proud of him,” said ASU head coach Gabe Giardina. “He’s not the kind of guy to say too much, but he sure honored his grandfather on the field today. He is really an excellent young man.”
Jordan hasn’t seen a lot of action on the field this season, but with the recent injuries Giardina some of the other guys are getting onto the field. And today, Jordan took advantage of his playing time.
Quarterback Dionte Bonneau found Jordan wide open, at least 10 yards away from the nearest defender on ASU’s first possession and Jordan took the ball 60 yards for the Golden Rams first touchdown. In the second quarter, Jordan beat his defender badly again and Bonneau found him for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
As a senior at Cedar Grove Jordan played in five games, caught 10 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, according to stats from MaxPreps. Today he got half of those touchdowns in one game.