The LSU Tigers are coming back to Atlanta.
Their impressive win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game here Saturday earned the Tigers the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and they will face No. 4 Oklahoma in a semifinal in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The other semifinal will match No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Both semifinals are on Dec. 28.
Peach Bowl officials and volunteers gathered at The Battery Atlanta to watch Sunday's announcement of the playoff field and matchups on ESPN. They were thrilled to land the No. 1 team and two high-powered offenses.
"It was exciting. It was like Christmas morning when you open up and see No. 1 and No. 4 up there with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl next to them," Gary Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl Inc., told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Referring to the teams' offensive firepower, Stokan joked: "We might have to open the roof in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for all the fireworks."
In setting the playoff field, the selection committee flip-flopped Ohio State and LSU at the top of its rankings. For the previous two weeks, the committee had ranked Ohio State No. 1 and LSU No. 2. But the order was reversed after LSU beat Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game and Ohio State beat Wisconsin 34-21 in the Big Ten title game.
LSU, Ohio State and Clemson are all undefeated, while Oklahoma is 12-1. All four are conference champions.
Three of the four playoff teams -- LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma -- feature starting quarterbacks who transferred from another school. Ohio State's Justin Fields transferred from Georgia after last season, joining the Buckeyes' program in January. LSU's Joe Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU in May 2018, and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts transferred from Alabama in January 2019.
The results of conference championship games Friday and Saturday greatly simplified the selection committee's final decisions. The results left no "Power 5" team with fewer than two losses other than those that made the playoff. Georgia, Utah and Baylor all suffered their second losses of the season in their conference finals, effectively dropping them out of playoff contention. In the event's six-year history, no two-loss team has made the field.
As the No. 1 seed, LSU was assigned to the geographically more convenient semifinal site, Atlanta.
LSU has played in the Peach Bowl six times previously, winning five of those games, giving the Tigers more wins than any other team in the bowl's history. Oklahoma will be making its first Peach Bowl appearance.