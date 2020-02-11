The Dougherty Trojans (16-12) will host the first round of the state playoffs Friday night in Albany, but not at their home gym. Instead, the Trojans will take on the Burke County Bears (13-9) at Westover at 6 p.m. Friday night.
“Our gym is too small,” said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant.
The Trojans earned the first-round home court advantage by beating Carver in the region semi-finals last week at Americus-Sumter High School. They fell to the Panthers of Americus-Sumter (27-0) in the region final.
Across town, Monroe will be hosting two games Friday night. The Lady Tornadoes (14-9) will take on Southeast Bulloch (11-16) and then the 5th-ranked Monroe boys (19-6) will host Benedictine (15-14). Monroe went to Benedictine for the first round of the state football playoffs in December and got crushed 64-0. Maybe Monroe’s boys can show up Friday night.
Lee County will also be hosting the first round Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in Leesburg when the Trojans (18-8) take on Heritage (18-10) out of Conyers. The Trojans finished second in the region behind Valdosta.
Dougherty’s Lady Trojans (18-10) and Westover’s boys will be going to Augusta to take on Baldwin Saturday night. The Lady Braves and Braves have identical 13-9 records. Game time for the girl’s game is 4 p.m. and the boys will follow at 6 p.m.
The Worth County Lady Rams (16-7) will host Savannah (18-9) at 6 p.m. Friday while the Worth boys will be traveling to face Beach (19-9) in Savannah.
The GHSA has not announced the brackets for the Class A playoffs yet, but Terrell County, Calhoun County, and Pelham’s girls will be in the playoff field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.