The Westover Patriots (6-3) must win Friday night’s game with Hardaway (6-3) to earn a playoff spot, according to an email from Westover Athletic Director Octavia Jones.
Carver-Columbus (8-1) is the top seed, Cairo (7-2) is number two, but the three and four seeds won’t be determined until the games are played this week. Americus-Sumter (5-4) is currently holding that number three spot after beating Westover (6-3) Friday night 58-45. Westover and Hardaway (6-3) have identical 4-3 region records, so the game Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium will determine who is in the playoffs.
Americus-Sumter will play Carver in Columbus and should the Panters beat Carver, they will remain the number three seed in the region and the winner of the Westover/Hardaway game would be the fourth seed. If Carver beats Americus-Sumter, Americus-Sumter would still be the number three seed if Westover beats Hardaway, the Patriots would take the fourth playoff spot. However, if Carver beats Americus-Sumter and Hardaway beats Westover, then Hardaway becomes the number three seed and Americus-Sumter takes the fourth spot – leaving Westover out of the playoffs.
Lee County (8-1) will be in the playoffs no matter what, but if they can defeat Coffee (7-2) they will earn the region championship and the top seed. Coffee and Valdosta (8-2) both have one region loss, so should Coffee beat the Trojans, Coffee, Valdosta and Lee County would all have one region loss. That is when things could get interesting.
If Coffee beats Lee County and allows fewer than 54 points in that game, Coffee will claim the region title and the top seed. In the scenario, Lee County would be second and Valdosta would be third.
If Coffee wins but Lee County still scores more than 54 points in that game, Valdosta would take the region championship and the top seed. Coffee would end up second and Lee County third. The fourth seed in Region 1-6A will be the winner of Friday night’s Houston County – Northside Warner Robins game.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (4-6) will end up in the number three spot in Region 1-AAA and will take a playoff spot, according to head coach Charles Truitt. Who they play or where will not be determined until after Friday night’s games.
In Class A Region 1, the winner of Friday night’s “Backyard Brawl” in Camilla between Mitchell County (8-1) and Pelham (9-0) will determine the region championship and decide who is the top seed from the region. Both teams will be in the playoff, as will number three seed Terrell County (6-3) and fourth seed Chattahoochee County (5-4). The winner of the Mitchell County – Pelham will receive a first-round bye for certain, but both could receive a bye because of the Class A power rankings.