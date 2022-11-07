Playoff Preview: Dougherty Trojans to open playoff season Saturday night in Forsyth

ALBANY - Earlier this month the Dougherty Trojans (8-2) were 8-0 and ranked fourth in the state in Class AAA, looking for a region title and home-field advantage in the state playoffs. But back-to-back losses to Thomasville and Carver of Columbus have put the Trojans on a new path.
"I am thinking these two losses helped us see our strengths and our weaknesses," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "This bye-week has helped us heal up and refocus and our plan is to be a different Dougherty team than we were the last two weeks of the season."
The Trojans will enter the state playoffs as the third seed out of Region 1 and will play Mary Persons (6-4) of Forsyth Saturday night in Forsyth. The Bulldogs took second in Region 2 behind Peach County after beating Upson-Lee 33-0 and Pike County 46-10 in the last two weeks of the season. They also defeated Spalding (Westover's playoff opponent) 41-28 and Northeast Macon (Worth County's playoff opponent) 14-12.
"They (Mary Persons) play a strong ball control offense," said Gilbert. "They have a really good running back that might be the key to their game. But they do have a tall receiver that is talented as well."
The running back Gilbert mentioned is junior Duke Watson (6'0, 180) who has carried the 183 times this season for 1594 yards and 14 touchdowns. Kham Little (6'4, 190) is the senior wide receiver that has pulled down 28 receptions for 542 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Our front four on defense is going to be the key," said Gilbert. "If we can stop the run on defense and then play our game on offense, we can win the game."
Gilbert said opposing teams are planning to try and take away one of the weapons that quarterback Kameron Davis brings to the table. Davis has passed for 2117 yards and ran for 968 yards this season with 24 touchdowns.
"What Thomasville and Carver did was try to keep Kam from running," said Gilbert. "They figured he was a better runner than a passer and their defenses were effective. But Kam is just as good at throwing as he is at running. He is a 50-50 guy. He can pass or run and he is comfortable with any play we call."