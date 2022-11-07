Playoff Preview: Dougherty Trojans to open playoff season Saturday night in Forsyth

The Dougherty Trojans, led by quarterback Kameron Davis (4) will be heading to Forsyth, Ga. to take on the Mary Persons Bulldogs (6-4) in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs Friday night.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Earlier this month the Dougherty Trojans (8-2) were 8-0 and ranked fourth in the state in Class AAA, looking for a region title and home-field advantage in the state playoffs. But back-to-back losses to Thomasville and Carver of Columbus have put the Trojans on a new path. 

"I am thinking these two losses helped us see our strengths and our weaknesses," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "This bye-week has helped us heal up and refocus and our plan is to be a different Dougherty team than we were the last two weeks of the season."

Recommended for you

Tags