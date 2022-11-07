Playoff Preview: Lee County adopts 'Road Warrior' mentality heading into state playoffs

The No.9-ranked Lee County Trojans are set to begin the state playoffs Friday night in Springfield, Ga. - near Savannah, if Tropical Storm Nicole doesn't disrupt the plans.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The No. 9-ranked Lee County Trojans (7-3) are hitting the road this year for the Class 6A state playoffs that are set to begin Friday night near Savannah where the Trojans will face the Effingham County Rebels (7-3)...that is if Tropical Storm Nicole doesn't disrupt things. 

"We are keeping an eye on the weather, but right now the plan is to play Friday night," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "This year we have adopted the mentality of the 'Road Warrior' because we have kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball. I think we have had like 16 home playoff games in the last few years, but now we get to try something new.  That is part of it and our kids are excited about it," he said.

Recommended for you

Tags