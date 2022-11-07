LEESBURG - The No. 9-ranked Lee County Trojans (7-3) are hitting the road this year for the Class 6A state playoffs that are set to begin Friday night near Savannah where the Trojans will face the Effingham County Rebels (7-3)...that is if Tropical Storm Nicole doesn't disrupt things.
"We are keeping an eye on the weather, but right now the plan is to play Friday night," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "This year we have adopted the mentality of the 'Road Warrior' because we have kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball. I think we have had like 16 home playoff games in the last few years, but now we get to try something new. That is part of it and our kids are excited about it," he said.
The Effingham County Rebels lost their first two games of the season, then won seven straight before losing last week to undefeated Brunswick 30-27 in a game that decided the region championship.
"We played Effingham back in 2018 but this will be the first time they have hosted a playoff game in a while," Fabrizio said. "They will be excited and have a big crowd. This is a senior-laden team and they have an excellent football team with big linemen and division-one defensive backs who are tall. Their defensive line is big and plays with really good technique, which may be the strength of their team. On offense, they have a really good running back and a very athletic quarterback."
Effingham quarterback Nathan Hayes is a junior with 1433 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games. Junior running back Jayden Evans leads the rushing attack with 876 yards and seven touchdowns.
After two disappointing losses to Northside Warner Robins and Thomas County Central, the Trojans bounced back last week with a 46-14 win over Tift County. Fabrizio said Monday he told his team it is time to keep working to improve.
"This is not the time to cruise, especially for a young team as we have," the coach said. "We need to keep working to get better every week. We are not going to have a lot of new wrinkles to throw out, we just have to get better at what we are already doing. We have to work on ball security and play smart football."
Fabrizio and the Trojans are hoping this tough season has prepared them for this new season that begins Friday in Springfield.
"We have played one of the toughest high school football schedules in the state this year," the coach said. "We are battle-tested. We will be ready to compete Friday night."
That really good defensive line Effingham County has may get a test Friday night. Lee County's Ousmane Kromah now has 1504 yards this season in nine games with 20 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver JD Fugerson could be another threat if he is available. Fugerson was injured during the Thomas County Central game and did not play in Tifton. Fabrizio said he the senior is questionable for Friday night. Quarterback Weston Bryan threw only 12 passing attempts in Tifton but Fabrizio said that was only because the run was so successful. He said he expects Bryan to throw significantly more this week.