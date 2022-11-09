Playoff Preview: Westover Patriots to face Spalding Friday night

Westover senior running back Aiden Griffin (8) helped his team get to the first round of the state playoffs with 1028 yards this season, the most of any running back in Region 1-AAAA. Teammate Kavon Johnson (16) is there to help block.
ALBANY — The Westover Patriots earned the third seed in Region 1-AAAA and will travel to Griffin Friday night for the first round of the state football playoffs to face the Spalding Jaguars.
The Jaguars (6-4) finished second in Region 2-AAAA behind Perry.
Westover head coach Adam Miller said his team is getting prepared to face the Jaguars in what will be the Patriots' first playoff game since 2018.
"Yes, we are excited to still be playing," Miller said. "I'm excited for this group of seniors. They deserve to keep playing. But this is not where we need to be complacent. We've told our younger players this is the expectation from here forward. We need to be practicing deep into November."
One of those seniors Miller mentioned is running back Aiden Griffin. Griffin finished the season as the top rusher in the region with 1,028 yards on 200 carries with six touchdowns. Griffin played nine of the 10 games but missed the Turner County game early in the year.
One of the challenges the Patriots (3-7) will face Friday night in Griffin will be the Jaguars' junior quarterback Curt Clark. Clark is a dual-threat quarterback that has thrown for 1,619 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 790 yards with nine more touchdowns.
"Their offense pretty much goes through (Clark)," Miller said. "Our defense is going to be dialed in and focused for each play. And on the other side of the ball, our young line is going to have to fend off their guys to try and keep our young quarterback upright."
Freshman Keyon Thomas has thrown for 836 yards and ran for 125. He has 10 touchdowns this season.