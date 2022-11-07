SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon.
The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night's 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond and the Rams began preparations Monday for Friday night's big game with Northeast (7-3).
"This will be a big challenge for us," Hammond said. "We are going against a very good football team in Northeast Macon. They control the line of scrimmage because their linemen are big and very fast. It will be a real challenge. We have done some excellent things this year," the coach continued. "We're 8-2 and in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but in our two losses this year we didn't play as well as we could have. Both times when it was a big game, we just didn't perform. A lot of times it wasn't the opponent, we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot. So we have to show up for this game. If we are going to take the next step in this program, we have to perform."
The Raiders of Northeast Macon finished second in Region 2-AA, losing 14-13 to eventual region champion Spencer (8-2), which went undefeated in the region. The non-region games the Raiders lost were to Mary Persons 14-12, and to top-ranked Fitzgerald 28-27.
The Raiders' biggest offensive threat is sophomore running back Nick Woodford, who has put up 2,008 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this year.
"He is strong and compact, so he is difficult to bring down," Hammond said of Woodford. "He is just a sophomore but he is going to be one of those Power 5 backs in college. I believe their offense goes through him, so we are working to find ways to corral him."
The Rams will rely heavily on senior dual-threat quarterback Chip Cooper, who has thrown for 2,050 yards and 19 touchdowns and ran for 599 yards and 12 more touchdowns. Receiver D'ontae Fulton and Parker Weaver have been Cooper's main targets. The pair of receivers have caught more than 100 passes combined and over 1,300 yards. On the ground, the Rams are led by freshman Kaden Chester, who has 736 yards and eight touchdowns.
"They (Raiders) are really good at controlling the line of scrimmage, but we can do that, too," said Hammon. "We just have to be consistent. You can't just do it one time because these guys keep coming back time and again."
Hammond said the team practiced strong Monday but is dealing with illness like several teams around south Georgia, but he is hoping that everyone is well and ready to go for Friday night. He doesn't believe Friday's loss to Cook or the difficult task ahead has his team worried.
"These guys are resilient," said Hammond. "The last time we lost we refocused and came out and played our best football of the year. We need to do that again."
The game will be in Macon and Harry B. Thompson Stadium at 1640 Upper River Road in Macon. For tickets, visit GoFan.com and search Worth County football.