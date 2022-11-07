Playoff Preview: Worth County to face Northeast Macon in Macon

Freshman running back Kaden Chester (24) will need all of his speed to get past a quick Northeast Macon defense Friday night in the first round of the GHSA Class AA state playoffs.

 Joe Whitfield

SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon.

The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night's 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond and the Rams began preparations Monday for Friday night's big game with Northeast (7-3).

