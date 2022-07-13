ATLANTA — At Wednesday’s SIAC Media Day at the College Football Hall of Fame, Albany State was predicted once again to win the conference’s East Division title and junior quarterback Dionte Bonneau was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Albany State is the defending SIAC champion and earned a berth to the NCAA Division II tournament last year, falling to West Georgia in the first round to end the season at 10-2.
“I think we’ve been picked No. 1 every year or four out of five of the last years or something like that so we put zero stock into that,” Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina said. “We’re all focused on Mississippi College, this is our first game. Preseason awards are nice, they’re for social media posts, but at the end of the day it’s about strapping it up and seeing what we can do against those fighting Choctaws on Sept. 2.”
Bonneau said the preseason honor is giving him a little extra motivation for the 2022 season.
“It’s just motivation for me, honestly,” he said. “It’s going to make me work harder every day to earn it. Nothing’s given to you. The award was predicted; it wasn’t given to me yet, so I've still got to go out and earn it, so that’s how I’m going to go about it.”
Even though the Rams had a successful season last year, Giardina said they are not satisfied, in particular losing to West Georgia.
“I think it’s just the chance for us to be the best at getting better,” he said. “We’re not really into predictions as far the record and all that. I just want to see our team improve in a massive way so that’s what we’re challenging our players with. Our guys have done a great job this summer working hard so I’m excited. These guys are hungry. We’re all very dissatisfied with how the year ended losing in the first round to a team that was a good team but we didn’t play very well so it’s exciting for us to get back out there.”
What are some keys to improving?
‘I think it has a lot to do with humility and self-evaluation,” Giardina said. “These guys right here (Bonneau and Stephan Pierre, who also attended Wednesday’s event) are good players. Dionte’s the preseason player of the year and Stephan was the overall conference player of the year but even they’ve got ways they can get better and so we’ve done a lot of research as a staff on how we can get better schematically, motivating guys. We want to find out if we’re built to last or not and that has to do with going out there every day working hard and finding ways to push these guys.”
Last year’s offense put up some big numbers with the Rams scoring 28 or more points in eight games, including a season high 57 points against rival Fort Valley State.
In the team’s losses last year, turnovers were a key factor.
“It’s about taking care of the ball better than we did last year,” Giardina said. “There were some times last year where we were careless with it. When we played Valdosta we had four turnovers (and lost the game). When we played Morehouse we had turnovers, even though we won that game, and in the playoff game (against West Georgia).”
The overall outlook on offense this year?
“We’ve got some great speed on the outside with a number of our receivers,” he said. “We’ve got three really good tight ends. There were times I didn’t know how to use three tight ends last year but I think we’ve figured that out. And being our same punishing running game and stretch the ball down the field. That’s what puts people in the stands…throwing it deep.”
Last year’s defense recorded six shutouts and had 10 games where they allowed 14 or fewer points.
There have been some changes to the defensive staff but nine starters come back on defense. Giardina said some things might be tweaked but overall, they’re not going to change their approach.
“We’re never going to change how we play,” he said. “Our big things on defense are knocking people back and running to the football.”
Pierre, a senior linebacker said the team doesn’t want to get complacent and they just want to continue to improve.
One of things Pierre also touched on Wednesday was Adonis Butler, a sophomore linebacker from Stockbridge who was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 1 last year.
“We had great things happen like all the shutouts and then while we were almost through with the season we had one of our brothers pass away,” Pierre said. “That affected us and I felt like we all knew what we needed to do for him so we went into the Fort Valley State game, the final score was his number…everything was just so unreal like he was still with us and I feel like he is still with us today.”
SIAC Preseason Rankings
East
1. Albany State
2. Benedict
3. Savannah State
4. Morehouse
5. Fort Valley State
6. Edward Waters
7. Clark-Atlanta
8. Allen
West
1. Miles
2. Lane
3. Tuskegee
4. Kentucky State
5. Central State
Preseason All-SIAC Team
(Albany State players only)
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Dionte Bonneau (QB)
First team
Offense
Dionte Bonneau (QB)
Tyree Taylor (TE)
Katray Pringle (OL)
Defense
Stephan Pierre (LB)
Malik Barnes (DL)
Second Team
Offense
O’Joshua Bunton (RB)
Joe’Vontae Shorter (WR)
Jajuan Gordon (OL)
Josh Simon (OL)
Defense
Anthony Harvey (DL)
Josh Hill (DL)
James Hawkins (DB)
Brandarious Rawlings (DB)
2022 Albany State Football Schedule
Sept. 3: Mississippi College, 7 p.m.
Sept 10: at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Shorter, noon
Sept. 24: at Clark-Atlanta, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 1: Miles, 2 p.m. *
Oct. 8: at Edward Waters, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 15: Benedict, 2 p.m. *
Oct. 22: Savannah State, 5 p.m. *
Oct. 29: Morehouse, 2 p.m. *
Nov. 5: Fort Valley State, 2 p.m. *
* SIAC East game
2021 Albany State Results
(10-2, SIAC Champions, NCAA Division II First Round)
Sept. 2: Mississippi College, 24-0, W
Sept. 11: Shorter, 28-12, W
Sept. 18: Valdosta State, 21-3, L
Sept. 25: Clark-Atlanta, 49-0, W
Oct. 2: Miles, 31-3, W
Oct. 9: Edward Waters, 30-0, W
Oct. 16: Benedict, 28-6, W
Oct. 23: Savannah State, 30-0, W
Oct. 30: Morehouse, 14-10, W
Nov. 6: Fort Valley State, 57-0, W
Nov. 13: Miles, 31-0, W (SIAC Championship)
Nov. 20: West Georgia, 23-7, L (NCAA Division II First Round)
