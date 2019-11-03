Deerfield-Windsor senior Porter Hill beat his own school record Saturday morning to win his second straight Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) state championship but the Knights finished second as a team to Augusta Prep in their effort to repeat as team state champions. In the girls’ race, senior Charlotte Augenstein finished third overall and the Lady Knights also finished third as a team as Augusta Prep swept both state titles. The state championship meet was held at Albany State’s West campus Saturday morning with teams from across the state in both AAA and AA sections.
“Although we came in second, I think that the boys ran to their potential. We lost to Augusta Prep by 60 on this course eight weeks ago, and today we were within 10, said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. “That type of improvement is something to be proud of. Porter has dealt with some challenges and setbacks this year, and for him to come out and win a second state title in his final race and to break his own school record showed a lot of toughness. He dictated the terms of that race to everyone and made it his. He's the best distance runner in South Georgia, and he has been for the last three years. Graham and Jon became frontrunners this year and were outstanding leaders. When we make the jump to the GHSA next season we'll have 6 of our top 8 returning. We'll be ready for a new challenge,” Clawson said.
Augusta Prep won the team title with 31 points and Deerfield-Windsor was close behind with 42. Augusta Prep scored 31 with having runners finish in second place, fourth, sixth, ninth, and tenth. Deerfield-Windsor's scoring came from Hill in first with his record time of 16:21, Graham Ford in third at 16:49, Jon Durham seventh at 17:22, Sam Yarborough 14th with a time of 18:15 and Garrison Slaughter in 17th with a time of 18:39.
The girls’ race was even closer for the top teams. Augusta Prep won the title with a score 65 points and Frederica Academy just missed with a 66. Deerfield-Windsor took third with 85 and Valwood finished fourth.
The Lady Knights were led by Augenstein’s third place finish with a time of 19:40 and Gabrielle Harris was next in tenth with a time of 21:16, followed by Hadley Holt in 14th with a time of 22:15. Bailey Irvin (22:58) finished 25th and Sarah Katherine Harris (23:32) crossed in 34th place to finish the scoring for the Lady Knights.
“This girls’ team has been my favorite that I've coached,” Clawson said. “They've run for each other all year and they're all selfless. We thought we had a great chance to win, and they're a little deflated right now, but I think that that is just a reflection of how hard they know they've worked,” the coach added. “Individually, Charlotte was all-state for the 4th time in her career and Hadley has been a solid presence for four years. It'll be up to the younger girls to step up next year and carry the torch.”
A photo gallery from the meet is online at albanyherald.com.