ALBANY - Westover athletic director and interim head football coach Octavia Jones has around 85 young men working out in spring football practice. The first week saw elevated enthusiasm and a desire to learn the new systems.
"All in all, the coaching staff feels really good about the positive energy in the air surrounding the football program," said Jones.
Jones took over the football program earlier this year when Adam Miller left Westover to take a new job in the metro-Atlanta area. Jones was the head football coach at Westover prior to 2018 when he became the school's athletic director.
"The goal this spring is to evaluate every athlete in the program and find out where they can play to give us the best possible chance at success," the coach said. "We are installing new offensive and defensive schemes that better fit our personnel."
The coach is also trying to find players to fill the holes left by the graduation of key players such as playmakers Kavon Johnson and Aiden Griffin. Johnson was the team's leading receiver with 37 catches for 537 yards and was also the team's punter and top punt returner. Griffin led the team in rushing with 1128 yards on 229 carries and seven touchdowns.
The coach is liking what he sees so far.
"So far the key points that stand out to us are the maturity level of the quarterback, the positive manner in which the kids are responding to the new coaching staff and doing things differently, and how good our linebackers group looks. We also feel really good about our size up front with the offensive line," Jones said.
He had special praise for quarterback Keyon Thomas who started as a freshman last season.
"Our quarterback has matured a great deal in the last few months," said Jones. "He has worked very hard this off-season and throws that he struggled to make last year are easier for him now."
The defense is looking stronger as well.
"On defense, Deandre Chatmon's younger brother, Anthony (safety) will be a name to watch," the coach added. "Of course, the defensive unit will be led by defensive end Ryan Jenkins, who has over 20+ offers now and looks to better his 14 quarterback sacks from last year."
Spring practice will conclude on May 18th when the Patriots face Monroe at Hugh Mills Stadium in the annual "Milton "Junebug" Griffin Classic." Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday.