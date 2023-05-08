Westover Spring Football

The Westover Patriots are going through spring drills this week to find the players that give the team the best chance for success, said interim head coach and athletic director Octavia Jones. The Patriots will be at Hugh Mills Stadium next Thursday night for a spring game against Monroe in the annual "Junebug" Classic. Kick-off will be 7 p.m.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Westover athletic director and interim head football coach Octavia Jones has around 85 young men working out in spring football practice. The first week saw elevated enthusiasm and a desire to learn the new systems.

"All in all, the coaching staff feels really good about the positive energy in the air surrounding the football program," said Jones.

