Gavin Smith - Lee County

Lee County left hander Gavin Smith pitched six strong innings Tuesday to help the Trojans beat Northside 7-0. Smith struck out 11 batters and allowed only three hits with a fastball consistently in the mid to upper 80s. He had a no-hitter going until the fifth inning.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - Lee County left-hander Gavin Smith shutdown Northside's batters for six innings and Durrah Butler closed out the game as the two combined for a three-hit, 7-0 shutout of the Eagles Tuesday at Lee County High School.

"Gavin pitched a strong game," said Lee County head coach Wes Shiver. "And we played good defense behind him. That's what you want. You can win games with a good pitcher on the mound and good defense."

Tags