LEESBURG - Lee County left-hander Gavin Smith shutdown Northside's batters for six innings and Durrah Butler closed out the game as the two combined for a three-hit, 7-0 shutout of the Eagles Tuesday at Lee County High School.
"Gavin pitched a strong game," said Lee County head coach Wes Shiver. "And we played good defense behind him. That's what you want. You can win games with a good pitcher on the mound and good defense."
Smith struck out seven batters and had a no-hitter brewing until Northside broke it up with a bunt in the top of the fifth inning. That was the first baserunner the Eagles had at that point.
The Trojans had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first but failed to score, then got the scoring started in the second inning. Harrison Pafford smacked a fly ball to center field that was ruled an error but Pafford ended up at second base. He then stole third base and went home on a passed ball. Temerez Williams slapped a single to short and then Josh Barnes belted a line-drive single to center. Butler was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Brent Smith walked to score Williams and give the Trojans a 3-0 lead.
The Trojans increased their lead to 5-0 in the fifth in an inning that began with a walk to Carter Singletary before Brayden Proctor was hit by a pitch. Singletary and Proctor stole third and second, respectively then Singletary scored on a wild pitch. Williams hit his second single of the day to knock in Proctor.
Gavin Brinkley opened the sixth inning for the Trojans with a single to right and Brent Smith reached on an error with one out. Pete Patterson entered the game as a pinch runner and then Singletary smacked a line drive to center field to score two runs and put the final at 7-0.
"We had some opportunities where we didn't get the runners home," Shiver said. "If we can get those things done and keep playing good defense with solid pitching, we will be a tough team to beat down the stretch."
The win gives the Trojans an 11-4 overall record and 2-2 in the region. The Trojans will travel to Warner Robins for a doubleheader with the Eagles Friday.
Deerfield-Windsor 9 Terrell Academy 7
DAWSON - Deerfield-Windsor freshman Grayson Spears doubled home a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie and freshman Lane Sceals scored Grayson with a hard hit ball that was mishandled at second to give Deerfield-Windsor a 9-7 win over Terrell Academy in Dawson.
The Eagles of Terrell Academy had jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and two more in the third. David Kile doubled in the first to score Daylor Drawdy after he reached on a single to the shortstop. Kile scored on the play after a Deerfield-Windsor error. In the third inning, Kile belted a two-run homer over the centerfield fence that also scored Dozier Swain.
The Knight bats woke up in the top of the fourth. Deerfield-Windsor sent 10 batters to the plate and seven of those batters singled and scored seven runs to give the Knights a 7-4 advantage. Davis Coleman, Tillman Dew, Grayson Spears, Lane Sceals, Landon Misamore, Thomas Ray and Chewy Willis all singled in the inning.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 7-7. Quindon Wright reached on an error to open the inning and after David Kile walked, Jay Austin doubled to right to score Wright and move Kile to third. A sacrifice fly by Kade Muliford scored another Terrell run and Gavin Lacey tied the game with a pop single to second.
Luke Daniel started the game on the mound for the Knights and pitched four innings. He gave up six hits and five runs, three of which were earned. He walked one and struck out five. Chewy Willis finished the game with the last three innings and recorded the win. He allowed two hits and two earned runs while he walked two and struck out five.
Trevor Shipley started the game for the Eagles and pitched four innings. He gave up nine hits and seven earned runs. He walked two and struck out two. Carter Kennedy completed the game by pitching the final three innings. He allowed one hit and two runs, only one of which was earned. He stuck out four batters.
The two teams will play again Friday in Albany at Deerfield-Windsor. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Fitzgerald 6 Worth County 1
FITZGERALD - The Worth County Rams could manage only two hits against Fitzgerald's Landon Kight Tuesday afternoon and the Purple Hurricanes took a 6-1 win over Worth County.
Worth County starting pitcher Lalan Ellis and designated hitter Avery Kilcrease had the two hits for the Rams. The Fitzgerald pitchers recorded 11 strikeouts.
Ellis took the loss on the mound. He pitched two and two-thirds innings and gave up one hit and four runs, two of which were earned. He walked four batters and struck out three. Drake Jones and Caden Emerson finished the game on the mound for the Rams.
Worth County fell to 7-5 with the loss and will host Fitzgerald at Pope Park Thursday in a double header. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.