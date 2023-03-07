Prep Baseball

Westover's Korey Fortson slides back to second base after smacking a line drive to right field during Westover's game against Bainbridge Tuesday at Paul Eames Park in Albany. He thought about trying to make it a triple but the Bainbridge left fielder got the ball back into the infield quickly.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - A pitcher's duel at Albany's Paul Eames Park between Westover sophomore Jaylan McLloyd and Bainbridge's Chris Cooper led to the Patriots first loss in region play Tuesday afternoon by a 3-1 score. Cooper gave up just three hits to the Patriots while McLloyd allowed only four to the Bearcats. Both pitchers went the full seven innings.

Other than a couple of hits and stolen bases there was little action except in the bottom of the third inning when one of the Bainbridge coaches left the dugout to confront the home plate umpire and moments later a Bainbridge fan was ejected from the ballpark for verbally harassing the umpire.

