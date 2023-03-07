Westover's Korey Fortson slides back to second base after smacking a line drive to right field during Westover's game against Bainbridge Tuesday at Paul Eames Park in Albany. He thought about trying to make it a triple but the Bainbridge left fielder got the ball back into the infield quickly.
ALBANY - A pitcher's duel at Albany's Paul Eames Park between Westover sophomore Jaylan McLloyd and Bainbridge's Chris Cooper led to the Patriots first loss in region play Tuesday afternoon by a 3-1 score. Cooper gave up just three hits to the Patriots while McLloyd allowed only four to the Bearcats. Both pitchers went the full seven innings.
Other than a couple of hits and stolen bases there was little action except in the bottom of the third inning when one of the Bainbridge coaches left the dugout to confront the home plate umpire and moments later a Bainbridge fan was ejected from the ballpark for verbally harassing the umpire.
One of the other Bainbridge coaches stepped between the advancing coach from the dugout as he approached the umpire complaining about balls and strikes. When the fan in the stands continued to complain, he was ejected. The coach, for some reason, was not.
The Bearcats jumped on the board in the top of the first inning when centerfield Bo Smith led off with a triple and then scored on a ground out. The Patriots tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Christopher Jones scored on a passed ball after getting on base when hit by a pitch.
Three walks and a hit batsman in the top of the second put Bainbridge ahead 2-1 until the seventh when an error and a sacrifice bunt led to the third Bainbridge run.
Westover got runners on base in all but a couple of innings but could not get the big hit when they needed it. Westover's big hit came in the bottom of the fifth on a double down the right-field line by Korey Fortson. Fortson also had a single in the game and the other Westover hit was a single from Arin Chevers.
Westover is now 4-4 on the season and 0-1 in the region. They will travel to Bainbridge for a doubleheader Friday.
Worth County 5 Berrien 4
SYLVESTER - Worth County's Christian McDonald belted a line drive single to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday evening to score Parker Weaver and give the Rams a 5-4 walk-off win over Berrien at Pope Park.
Berrien led 3-0 until Worth County scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead. One-out singles by Coy Etheredge and Luke Smith were followed by out two. Berrien then intentionally walked Chip Cooper. An error on a hard-hit ground ball by Luke Rogers scored Etheredge before a single to third base by Avery Kilcrease scored Clint Bragg. Cody Garwood then doubled to center to score Owen Hancock and Rogers to give the Rams a 4-3 lead. Berrien tied the game in the top of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Drake Jones started on the mound for the Rams and pitched 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and three runs - only one earned. He walked two and struck out four. Owen Fletcher pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up three hits, one unearned run, and struck out three.
Worth County smacked 11 hits on the day - Garwood, Smith, and McDonald each had two hits.
Southwest Georgia 13 Terrell Academy 7
DAMASCUS - The Terrell Academy Eagles actually outhit the Warriors of Southwest Georgia 11-10 Tuesday afternoon in Damascus but six Eagles errors helped the Warrior defeat the Eagles 13-7. The Warriors had built a 6-3 lead heading into the bottom of the third when they put together six singles, a walk, and an error to score six more runs and lead 12-3.
Colt Williams knocked in four runs for the Warriors. Two of those runs came in the bottom of the first on a double to left field. Noah Hayman had two jits and knocked in three runs while Banks Johnson had two hits, scored three runs, and knocked in two runs.
David Kile led the Eagles with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Dozier Swain and Jay Austin each had two hits for the Eagles. Austin batted in two runs and Swain knocked in one.
Sawyer Franklin took the win on the mound for the Warriors. Quindon Wright took the loss for the Eagles.
The Eagles will host Westwood Saturday at noon in Dawson while Southwest Georgia will be at Deerfield-Windsor Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.
