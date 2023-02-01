Prep Basketball Round-Up: Dougherty sweeps Columbus, Deerfield-Windsor Splits

Monroe's James Adams (left) and Dougherty's Jai'on Burns (right) look for a rebound the last time the two Albany teams met this season. Friday night's game at Monroe will likely determine who is the top seed in the upcoming region tournament.

 Joe Whitfield

The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes meet again Friday night at Monroe to likely determine the region's top seed in the coming region tournament but head coach Bakari Bryant didn't want to blame "looking ahead" for the Trojans' close call Tuesday night against a team they beat earlier this season by 42 points. Tuesday night the Trojans edged Columbus 54-50.

"Columbus came in with a game plan and executed it to a T," said Bryant. "I don't want to blame looking ahead to Friday's game on this game over our lack of effort. Like I told my boys, teams get better this part of the year. If you're a true hooper, you've got to treat each game like a championship game. Prepare for down the road by taking one game at a time. It's good to learn from losses but I'll take an ugly win over a pretty loss anytime."

