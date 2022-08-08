...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties
through 530 PM EDT...
At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Baconton, or 7 miles southeast of Putney, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Baconton, Lester, Flint, Freeman, Red Store Crossroads and
Greenough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dougherty defensive star Stantatvious Smith has committed to play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.
ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting.
Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.
"We've been locked in since ninth grade, since I got to high school," Smith told 247sports. "He took a chance on me, offering me a scholarship, and has been watching me for so long."
Relationships made the difference. The coach and some other players from the Albany area, including former Westover star Jamie Pettay.
"It's like a family," Smith said. "I feel like this place is home. It's not about the logo. I am going to be here for three or four years and I want to be at a university I know will take care of me and treat me right 100 percent of the time."
Smith also chose FAU because the school is moving into a new conference, the American Athletic Conference. The style of defense that FAU employs was a draw, and Smith hopes he can make an impact early.
"I'm trying to stand out early in football," said Smith, "and I feel like at FAU I will definitely do that with us moving into a new conference."
Smith and the Trojans will start their season Thursday night at Dooly County with a scrimmage. They will open the regular season at Hugh Mills Stadium next Friday night against crosstown rival Westover.
Lee tickets on sale
Tickets for Friday night's scrimmage between the Lee County Trojans and the Carver-Columbus Tigers are on sale now for $8. At noon Friday, the cost rises to $10.
(0) comments
