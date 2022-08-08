DSC_0040.JPG

Dougherty defensive star Stantatvious Smith has committed to play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting.

Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.

