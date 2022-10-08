COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining.
Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed 22 of 30 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while running back Jacob Stallworth also scored three touchdowns with 101 yards rushing on just 12 carries. Kendarriyon Johnson carried the ball eight times for 98 yards and scored a touchdown.
Malik Dixon led the receivers with six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. Larry Lane pulled down four passes for 66 yards.
The Trojans will host cross-town rival Monroe (4-3) next Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Crisp County 37 Monroe 20
CORDELE - The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (4-3) led 12-10 after the first quarter but the Cougars (4-3) scored 20 more points before the Tornadoes got into the end zone again in the fourth quarter and the Cougars took the win 37-20.
Justin Lane picked off a Cougar pass and raced 71 yards for a pick-six that put the Tornadoes on the board first. Monroe took the lead late in the first quarter on an 85-yard pass play from quarterback Corey Randle to wide receiver Andrico Jackson. Monroe was unable to convert the extra point on either of the touchdowns but led 12-10 after one.
Crisp County's Trae Walker returned a punt 47-yards for a touchdown, then scored on a 20-yard touchdown run before the half. In between, Crisp kicker David Mitchell booted a 47-yard field goal to give the Cougars a 27-12 halftime lead.
The Tornadoes' Jordan Washington scored Monroe's final touchdown on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jackson scored the two-point conversion but it wasn't enough as Crisp took the win.
Sherwood Christian 49 Central Christian 14
SHARPSBURG - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles improved their season record to 6-1 on the year Friday night by beating Central Christian Academy 49-14. Tripp Roberts, William Price, and Easton Enfiger all scored touchdowns to lead the Eagles. Enfinger rushed for 280 yards to lead the team. The Eagles will travel to Vidalia next Friday night to take on Vidalia Heritage Academy (5-1).