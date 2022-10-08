Prep Football Round-Up

Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed 22 of 30 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to lead the Trojans past Columbus 54-24.

 Joe Whitfield

COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining.

Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed 22 of 30 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while running back Jacob Stallworth also scored three touchdowns with 101 yards rushing on just 12 carries. Kendarriyon Johnson carried the ball eight times for 98 yards and scored a touchdown. 

Tags