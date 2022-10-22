VIDALIA — Sherwood Christian's offense piled up 614 yards of offense, led by Easton Enfinger who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 23 carries, Friday night and the Eagles claimed the region football championship by beating previously unbeaten Vidalia Heritage 58-54.
Quarterback Tripp Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Carter caught three of those touchdown passes along with one more for 123 yards. Hudson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. William Price caught four passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.
The Eagles will host Lafayette Christian of LaGrange (4-1) next Friday night for homecoming.
Worth County 43 Jeff Davis 7
HAZELHURST — The Worth County Rams rolled up 443 yards of total offense while the Ram defense held Jeff Davis to a total of 114 yards and the Rams improved their season record to 7-1 with a 43-7 win over Jeff Davis Friday night. Jeff Davis fell to 0-9 on the year.
Worth County senior quarterback Chip Cooper completed 19 of 22 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams. Cooper hit senior wide receiver Parker Weaver for a 26-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring, then connected with Quan Friar for a 43-yard pass and then D'Ontae Fulton for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Weaver caught eight passes for 129 yards, including that touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass to Bernard Murphy.
Freshman running back Kaden Chester added a 26-yard touchdown run for the Rams.
The Rams will host Sumter County (1-7) in Sylvester Friday night in an important region matchup. Fitzgerald beat Sumter County 33-13 Friday night.
Carver Columbus 35 Monroe 19
ALBANY — The Carver (Columbus) Tigers (6-2) handed Monroe a 35-29 loss Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Tigers led only 20-13 at the half but stretched their lead in the second half.
Monroe quarterback Jordan Washington scored on a one-yard run and threw a strike to Andrico Jackson for an 80-yard touchdown pass for the Golden Tornadoes. Camryn Randle also scored for the Tornadoes on a 60-yard pick-six interception.
The loss drops the Tornadoes to 4-5 on the year and will close their season next Thursday night against Columbus High School in Columbus.
Cairo 28 Westover 2
CAIRO — The Cairo Syrupmakers (7-2) quarterback Braylon Robinson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown to beat Westover 28-2 in Cairo. The Syrupmakers pulled away after leading only 7-2 at the half on a 47-yard pass from Robinson to Corey Baker.
Westover (2-7) earned two points for a safety with a tackle from Ryan Jenkins and DeAndre Chatmon.
"Our guys fought extremely hard and I am very proud of their effort," said Westover head coach Adam Miller.
The Patriots are off next week and must beat Shaw on the last night of the regular season to have a shot at advancing to the playoffs. Cairo (7-2) will have a week off also before hosting Bainbridge (4-4) to decide the region championship on November 4.