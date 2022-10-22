Sherwood Christian 58 Vidalia Heritage 54

VIDALIA, Ga. - Sherwood Christian's offense piled up 614 yards of offense, led by Easton Enfinger who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 23 carries Friday night and the Eagles claimed the region championship by beating previously unbeaten Vidalia Heritage 58-54. Quarterback Tripp Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Carter caught three of those touchdown passes along with one more for 123 yards. Hudson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.  William Price caught four passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.

