ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojan defense dominated the line of scrimmage on nearly every play Friday night, and after struggling early the offense put on a show as the Trojans opened their season with a 41-6 drubbing of Kendrick from Columbus.
The Kendrick team bus was late getting to the game because of traffic and weather issues, but that was only the beginning of their problems. The Cherokees fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, but fortunately for them recovered. But then they had penalties on second down and third down, which put them in a third down and very long situation.
That was pretty much the night for the Cherokee offense. Every time the visitors lined up for an offensive play, the Trojans were there to stop them until Kendrick finally scored late in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
"We have a really good core on our defense," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "We put together a good game tonight. They got by us a couple of times, but for the most part our guys took care of that quarterback and fullback."
The Trojan defense held Kendrick to negative yards until the fourth quarter drive for the Cherokees' one score. That score only happened after a fake punt on fourth down and then a nice run from the Kendrick quarterback.
The Trojan offense stumbled early with a fumble and some penalties, but on the second Trojan possession Jacob Stallworth broke free for a big gan and ended up at the one yard line. After a busted play where the Trojans lost six yards, quarterback Kameron Davis blew right through the middle of Kendrick defense for the Trojans' first touchdown.
In the second quarter, Daymon Polite picked off a Cherokee pass to set up the second Trojan score and it only took three plays for Dougherty to move from midfield to the end zone. It was Stallworth again that broke a long run, then Davis took the next play to the four before Devin Collier took the next play into the end zone. On the next possession, it took only four play again for the Trojans to score with the big plays being a pass from Davis to Gemarion "Speedy" Anthony and then a touchdown run by Stallworth.
Following the next Kendrick possession, "Speedy" Antony raced 70 yards for a touchdown on a punt return, but a blocking in the back penalty called the play back. However, the Trojans moved quickly down the field at the end of the first half and scored again when Davis connected with Elijah West for a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to put the score up 27-0 at the half.
The third quarter continued to be all Dougherty as Davis broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run and then on the next possession Larry Lane raced past the Cherokees on a 64-yard run that ended at the 16 yard line. Anthony took the ball in for the touchdown a couple of plays later.
Davis led the offense with 83 yards passing and 101 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Dougherty kicker Miguel Vargas put on a show as well. He missed a 41-yard field goal that fell just below the goal post but he made all the PAT kicks, save one that was blocked. Every time Vargas kicked off he put the ball into the end zone for a touchback, which kept the Cherokees from being able to return the kick.
The Trojans will travel to Lithonia for a Thursday night game in the metro Atlanta area and will be away from home for the next three weeks before a rivalry matchup with Westover on Oct. 3.
Lee County 64, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Also Friday night, the Lee County Trojans blew past Jackson of Atlanta 64-0. Lee County rolled up 466 total offensive yards including 150 yards passing from sophomore quarterback Christopher Martin with 8 completions in 11 attempts and 152 yards rushing from sophomore Ousmane Kromah on just six carries. Javelle Furgerson and RJ Williams scored two touchdowns each for the second-ranked Trojans.
Other area scores:
Monroe 36, Shaw 0 (Thursday)
Pelham 26, Early County 22
Deerfield-Windsor 16 Miller County 12
Mitchell County 22, Worth County 21
Westlake 31, Colquitt County 24
Houston County 27, Crisp County 24
Hardaway 40, Americus-Sumter 14
