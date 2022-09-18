LEE COUNTY 51 LAKE GIBSON 0
The No. 3-ranked Lee County Trojans (4-1) bounced back from its first home regular season loss in six seasons by thrashing Lake Gibson of Lakeland, Fla. 51-0 Friday night in Leesburg.
Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns and senior wide receiver JD Fugerson scored two as the Trojans handed Lake Gibson their worst defeat in more than 20 years. Braxton Honer added 112 yards rushing and receiving while Chirs Martin threw three touchdown passes in the first half. Lee led 41-0 at halftime and outgained Lake Gibson 435 -125. The Trojans are off next week before opening region play on Sept. 30th when the Houston County Bears come to town.
WESTOVER 35 TURNER COUNTY 30
The Westover Patriots (2-3) got two touchdowns from Kavon Johnson, two from Keyon Thomas, and a 40-yard touchdown run for Isaiah Davis to beat Turner County 35-30 in Ashburn Friday night. Kicker Eddison Vicente booted all five extra points successfully.
The Patriots will host Northside of Columbus Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.
MONROE 62 RANDOLPH-CLAY 6
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes rolled up 479 yards on offense and scored at will Friday night to blast visiting Randolph-Clay 62-6 at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night. Quarterback Corey Randle completed 14 of 24 passes and threw two touchdowns for the Tornadoes. He rushed for another touchdown. Jordan Washington also threw two touchdowns and Jacobe McDonald rushed for 69 yards on just seven carries and scored twice. Monroe also got a touchdown from Dermarcus Freeman. Senior wide receiver Andrico Jackson caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The Monroe defense was led by Jordan Thomas who wrapped up 15 1/2 tackles including one tackle for loss. Jalen Adams also had nine tackles for the Tornadoes.
Monroe is off next Friday night and will begin region play at Hugh Mills Stadium on Thursday, September 29th when the Thomasville Bulldogs come to town.
SHERWOOD CHRISTIAN 60 JOHNSON FERRY 6
The Sherwood Christian Eagles improved to 2-1 on the season Friday night at home as they blew out visiting Johnson Ferry from Marietta 60-6.
Running back Easton Enfinger rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. Quarterback Tripp Roberts threw for 113 yards passing, with one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Hudson Carter led the receivers with 78 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Carter intercepted a pass and scored on a 49-yard return while David Albano also had a pick-six interception with a 10-yard return. Colton Broome caused a fumble and made eight tackles for the Eagles. Carter and Graham Anderson each had five tackles for the Eagle defense.
Sherwood will travel to Peachtree Christian next Friday night.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Deerfield-Windsor Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 17, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield) Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.