LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans (3-0) scored 41 points in the first half of Friday night's football game against Lithia Springs without offensive stars Ousmane Kromah and J.D. Fugerson who are injured.

When lightning delayed the game, it was called with a 41-7 final.

