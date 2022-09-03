LEESBURG — The No. 2-ranked Lee County Trojans (3-0) scored 41 points in the first half of Friday night's football game against Lithia Springs without offensive stars Ousmane Kromah and J.D. Fugerson who are injured.
When lightning delayed the game, it was called with a 41-7 final.
Braxton Honer and Devin Collier took over the rushing department with Kromah sidelined. Honer rushed for 148 yards on 19 carries while Collier rushed for 74 yards on eight carries. Four of Collier's carries ended up in the end zone as he had runs of 33, 4, 3 and 27 yards to put points on the board for the Trojans. Honer scored the other two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 15-yard run.
The Trojans will now prepare for the Super Bowl of South Georgia football this coming Friday night when the Colquitt County Packers (3-0) come to town. The Trojans are ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA and the Packers are ranked No. 3 in AAAAAAA. Lee County and Colquitt County are arguably the strongest football programs in southwest Georgia and the two teams have not played a regular season game since 2015.
Dougherty 33, Stockbridge 30
STOCKBRIDGE — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more and the No. 9-ranked Trojans won a see-saw battle with the Stockbridge Tigers by a 33-30 score Friday.
The Tigers opened up a 10-0 lead to begin the game, but the Trojans answered with a Davis rushing touchdown, followed by a Davis passing touchdown to take a 13-10 lead. Stockbridge jumped ahead 17-13 at the half.
The Trojans were up 27-23 in the fourth quarter when the Tigers scored to take a 30-27 lead, but the Trojans didn't quit and got another touchdown to go ahead 33-30. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Trojan defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone on their next possession and took over on downs with 1:33 remaining. Dougherty ran out the clock to take the win.
The Trojans are now 3-0 on the season and will travel to the Atlanta area again next week to play Hapeville Charter.
Worth County 56, Upson-Lee 33
SYLVESTER — Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper passed for 197 yards and freshman running back Kaden Chester rushed for 105 yards as the Rams put on an offensive show and beat Upson-Lee 56-33. Worth County tallied 347 total yards on offense.
The Rams jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead and led 35-12 at the half. Three third quarter touchdowns put the game on ice for the unbeaten Rams.
The Rams will host Central of Macon Friday night at home before opening the region slate of games against Berrien the following week.
