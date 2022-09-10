0066.jpg

Monroe players celebrate during a win over Seminole County.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Corey Randle hit his brother Camryn with a 20-yard touchdown pass and Jordan Washington scored on a one-yard run to give the Monroe Golden Tornadoes a 12-6 win over crosstown rival Westover Friday night at a rainy Hugh Mills Stadium.

The Tornadoes are now 3-1 on the season and will host Randolph-Clay Friday night at Hugh Mills. Westover falls to 1-3 and has next week off and then will travel to Turner County Friday night.

