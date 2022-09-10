ALBANY - Corey Randle hit his brother Camryn with a 20-yard touchdown pass and Jordan Washington scored on a one-yard run to give the Monroe Golden Tornadoes a 12-6 win over crosstown rival Westover Friday night at a rainy Hugh Mills Stadium.
The Tornadoes are now 3-1 on the season and will host Randolph-Clay Friday night at Hugh Mills. Westover falls to 1-3 and has next week off and then will travel to Turner County Friday night.
DOUGHERTY 19 HAPEVILLE CHARTER 18
ATLANTA - The Dougherty Trojans scored two fourth quarter touchdowns Friday night to come from behind and beat Hapeville Charter School 19-18 in Atlanta. It is the second week in a row the Trojans, 4-0, have come from behind in the Atlanta area to win the game.
The Trojans were up 7-6 at the half, but Hapeville put two touchdowns on the board to lead 18-7 going into the final period. Quarterback Kameron Davis threw for the first fourth quarter touchdown and the Trojans got a rushing touchdown to take the lead. Hapeville had the ball and was driving late in the game when they fumbled and Dougherty recovered.
The Trojans will travel to Dawson Friday night to take on Terrell County.
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 27 SOUTHWEST GA 0
DAMASCUS- The Deerfield-Windsor Knights moved their record to 4-0 Friday night with a 27-0 win against Southwest Georgia Academy. Senior running back Ethan Johnson scored two touchdowns to lead the Knights.
"This is a good Southwest Georgia football team," said DWS head coach Jake McRae. "Our defense played great! We had a few players out with the flu and were still able to overcome it. It gets us to the bye week just in time."
The shutout Friday night is the first since McCrae has taken over the Knights' football program. The Knights are off this week and then will start region play by hosting Terrell Academy a week from Friday.
