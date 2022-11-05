Prep Football Roundup: Sherwood, Lee Co., Deerfield-Windsor all win

Sherwood Christian seniors #21 Hudson Cater, #30 Maddox Powers, #34 Graham Anderson and #8 William Price before Friday night's game at Sherwood Christian Academy.

 Courtesy of Jay Flynt

ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles finished their regular season 9-1 Friday night with a 63-6 win over New Creation Christian Academy of McDonough and now wait to see who they will play in the final four of the GAPPS state playoffs.

 

