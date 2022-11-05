Prep Football Roundup: Sherwood, Lee Co., Deerfield-Windsor all win

ALBANY - The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles finished their regular season 9-1 Friday night with a 63-6 win over New Creation Christian Academy of McDonough and now wait to see who they will play in the final four of the GAPPS state playoffs.
Nine Sherwood players, including leading rusher Easton Enfinger missed the game because of the flu, but the Eagles still rolled up more than 400 yards of offense to win easily.
Senior William Price carried the ball eight times for 163 yards and scored three touchdowns. Colton Broome also scored three touchdowns as he rushed 10 times for 126 yards, while quarterback Tripp Roberts was for 4-4 passing with 108 yards and three touchdowns. Maddox Powers caught two of those touchdown passes and Bill Dunwoody caught the other touchdown pass.
The Eagles are off this week after earning a bye in the first round of the state playoffs and will host the semi-final game here in Albany on November 18.
LEE CO. 46 TIFT CO. 14
TIFTON - The No. 7-ranked Lee County Trojans (7-3) downed the Tift County Blue Devils (1-9) 46-14 with a second-half effort that blew open a tight game. The two teams were tied 14-14 in the second quarter and the Trojans owned a 22-14 halftime lead but then scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to breeze to the win.
Sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah scored three touchdowns on 19 carries. He picked up 171 yards on the ground for the Trojans, which pushes his season total to 1504 yards and 20 touchdowns scored. Braxton Honer and Leon Allen each scored a touchdown. Kicker Wyatt Waddell booted five extra points and a field goal for the Trojans.
Lee County will travel to Effingham County (7-3) for the first round of the playoffs next Friday night. Effingham took second in that region after losing 30-27 to undefeated Brunswick (10-0) Friday night. The Trojans finished third in the region behind Thomas County Central (10-0) and Northside Warner Robins (6-4).
DEERFIELD-WINDSOR 26 SOUTHLAND 12
AMERICUS - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights finished their regular season 8-2 Friday night with a 26-12 win over rival Southland Academy in Americus, even though seniors Ethan Johnson and Aaron Johnson were out and quarterback Thomas Ray suffered a foot injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Freshman Lane Sceals finished the game at quarterback for the Knights and Deerfield-Windsor's Reid Martin and Liam Elliot stepped in for the Knights.
"We were a MASH unit last night," said head coach Jake McCrae. "Lane Sceals jumped in and Reid (Martin) and Liam (Elliot) had great games running the ball to grind the clock and finish off with a late score by Elliot. Also, Waylon Martin had a great game kicking and punting and threw for a two-point conversion."
The Knights have a bye week and are waiting on results from the playoff committee to see when and where they play again.
OTHER SCORES
Terrell Aca. 47 Tiftarea 15
Cook 36 Worth Co. 12
Mitchell Co. 40 Baconton Charter 16
Brooks Co. 56 Pelham 14
Terrell Co. 28 Randolph-Clay 14
Colquitt Co. 41 Richmond Hill 14
Fitzgerald 34 Berrien 20
Calhoun Co. 56 Baker Co. 48