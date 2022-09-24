9759.png

SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night.

Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back Kaden Chester ran in three touchdowns, including a 25-yard run late in the third quarter that gave the Rams the lead for good and a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Worth County.

