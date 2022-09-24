SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night.
Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back Kaden Chester ran in three touchdowns, including a 25-yard run late in the third quarter that gave the Rams the lead for good and a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Worth County.
The Rams’ Keyunta Jackson scored on defense for Worth County when he picked off a Berrien pass and raced 80 yards for a pick-six.
The unbeaten Rams will travel to Eastman to face Dodge County next Friday night.
Sherwood Christian 42 Peachtree Academy 30
The Sherwood Christian Eagles improved their season record to 4-1 Friday night with a 42-30 win over Peachtree Academy.
Senior William Price led the Eagles with two touchdowns, scoring once on a punt return and the other on a pass from quarterback Tripp Roberts.
The Eagles will host Young Americans Academy next week at Sherwood Christian.
