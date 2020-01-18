The Westover Lady Patriots started off with an 8-0 lead Friday night and took a region win over Hardaway 29-16. Westover held the Lady Hawks to only five first quarter points to build the early lead and secure the win. Aniya Donaldson led Westover with 10 points and Kameron Shelley added eight. The Lady Patriots are now 4-10 overall and 4-5 in the region.
The Patriots followed to take the sweep over Hardaway by a 45-33 final. The teams played evenly in the second half, but the Patriots had garnered a 19-8 lead at the half and held on for the win. Isaac Abidde led the Patriots with 14 points and Shamir Wingfield added eight. The Patriots are now 10-6 overall and 8-1 in the region.
Westover travels to Columbus to take on Carver Tuesday night.
Dougherty Girls beat Shaw
The Dougherty Lady Trojans won a big region battle with Shaw 65-61 in Columbus. Ricardriana Sloan led the team with 22 points and Denver Bryant finished with 20 points and 8 assists. Jana Lee scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The next region game is Tuesday at home against Columbus High.
The boys score was not reported.
Sherwood Christian splits with Covenant Christian
Defending state champion Covenant Christian Academy of Macon edged the Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian 39-38 Friday night in Albany. The Lady Eagles played the state champions tight all night and led most of the way before they fell one point shy at the end. They will get another shot in Macon next week.
Kyla Raven led the Lady Eagles with 12 points and nine rebounds while Joy Kendrick put in 11 points, pulled down seven rebounds and took six steals. Ashanti Harrison added eight points, nine steals and five assists. The Lady Eagles are now 14-5 on the year and 4-2 in the region.
Sherwood made it a split by beating the Covenant Christian boys 68-55. Grant Raven led the Eagles with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. KJ Brown added 21 points while Colin Dougherty and Owen Henshaw each scored six. The Eagles are now 18-4 overall and 4-2 in the region.
Sherwood will travel to Macon for another battle with Covenant on Tuesday.
Pelham splits with Terrell County
The Pelham Lady Hornets won a big game over the Terrell County Lady Greenwave 54-12 but the undefeated and third-ranked Greenwave took the boys game 59-53. Taniyah Johnson led the Lady Hornets with 20 points, no stats for the boy’s game were available.
Westwood Splits with Crisp Aca.
The Westwood Lady Cats improved their record to 14-2 by beating Crisp Academy 68-24. Crisp took the boy’s game 50-38.
The Lady Cats built a huge 29-2 first quarter lead and were never threatened as they won their seventh straight. Freshman Destiny Harris led the Lady Cats with 21 points, Brianna Thompson added 16, De’Ericka Harris put in13 and Caitlin Santiago added eight. Santiago and freshman Emily Childress led the team with seven rebounds each.
Terrell Academy Sweeps
The Terrell Academy basketball teams swept region games from Windsor Academy Friday night in Dawson with the girls taking a 57-30 win and the boys winning 71-58.
Emma Jackson led the Lady Eagles with 17 points and Terrell is now 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Cameron Jones hit five threes and led the Eagles with 19 points while Cameron Johnson and Garrett Sloan each added 16 for the winner. The Eagles are now 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the region. Terrell will host Crisp Academy Tuesday night in Dawson.
Mitchell Co. boys 78 Brooks Co. 76
Derrick Harris, Jr hit seven of 12 three-point attempts and nine of 11 free throw attempts and scored a total of 32 points to lead the Eagles of Mitchell County to a 78-76 win over Brooks County.
Kentrell Williams knocked in 15 for the Eagles, Xavier Wilcher scored 13, Roderick Bodiford put in eight and Rodney Jones added seven in the win. Harris and Jones each pulled down eight rebounds to lead on the boards for the Eagles.
The Brooks County girls won the first game 49-40. Scoring information was not available.
Quitman Co. Girls 51 Miller Co. 35
The Quitman County Lady Hornets knocked off Miller County in Region 1-A competition Friday night, beating the Lady Pirates 51-35. Quitman County’s Clentina Trammell led all scorers with 24 points. Miller County’s Jameka Miller and Rodrika Wilson scored 12 points each to lead the Pirates.
The Lady Hornets are now 8-5 on the year and 7-4 in the region. The Hornets will host rival Stewart County Tuesday night in Georgetown.
Coaches please send scores and scoring information to sports@albanyherald.com or text 678 521 4501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.