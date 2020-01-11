Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights pushed their record 14-2 with an easy region win over Valwood in Valdosta Friday night. The Lady Knights blasted the Lady Valiants 80-18. Lila Lanier led Deerfield-Windsor with 29 points, Emilee Foy scored 14 and Margaret Sadler added 10.
The Lady Knights will take on region rival Brookwood Tuesday night in Albany. The Lady Warriors edged Tiftarea 47-45 Friday night so both teams will head into the game unbeaten in Region 3-AAA.
Deerfield-Windsor made it a sweep in Valdosta when the boys knocked off Valwood 90-86.
Southland sweeps Terrell Academy
The Southland Academy Raiders came into Dawson Friday night and swept both varsity games. The Lady Raiders beat the Lady Eagles 41-23 and the boys edged the Eagles 48-44.
Maddie Crisp led the Lady Raiders with 19 points and Sierra Brogdon led the Lady Eagles (6-5) with 12.
In the boys’ game Southland’s Nathan Duke led the Raiders with 12 points – all free throws. Duke hit 12 of 16 free throws, all but two in the second half. Max Foster and Owen Exley each added nine. Cameron Jones led Terrell Academy (7-4) with 14, while Landon Torbert added 13 and Cameron Johnson put in eight. Starting point guard Nick Chambless did not play for the Eagles Friday night.
The Eagles will travel to Crisp Academy Tuesday.
Byne Christian blasts Grace Christian
The Byne Christian School Saints traveled to Fayettville, Ga and won easily Friday night in a region game against Grace Christian, 69-26. The Saints led 60-15 and the younger players got to play the second half.
Jake Dismuke led the Saints with 15 and Caleb Williams followed with 12. Dekerien Walton scored 11, Morris Fountain added 10, CJ Bartley dumped in nine and Dekorian Walker had eight.
The Saints are now 9-4 on the year and will travel to Baxley to face Appling Christian Tuesday.
Pelham sweeps Webster
The Pelham basketball teams swept region games from Webster County Friday night in Pelham with the Lady Hornets (10-1) won big 75-32 and the Hornets (7-4) matched that effort, beating Webster 79-34.
Aniya Walker scored 21 to lead the Lady Hornets and Taniyah Johnson added 10.
Jeray Randall led the Hornets with 12 points, while Darrell Starling and Kedarius Wright each put in 10.
Pelham will travel to Thomasville Tuesday night.
Calhoun wins big
The fifth-ranked Calhoun County Cougars blasted rival Seminole County Friday night in Edison by a score of 69-39. Dejuan Enocher led the Cougars with 18 points, while Montez Smith scored 16 and Jahmad Wiley added 13. Seminole County was led by Derrick Smalley with 11 points and Chad Berry added nine.
The Cougars are now 13-2 on the year and will travel to Webster County Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars’ score was not reported.
Mitchell County sweeps ChattCo
The Mitchell County Eagles traveled to Cusseta Friday night and brought home wins in both the varsity girls and varsity boys. The Lady Eagles (7-6) beat Chattahoochee 52-29 and the Eagles (7-4) won 65-55.
Derrick Harris, Jr led the Eagles with 20 points, Rodney Jones scored 11 and Malcom Jones put in 10. Kentrell Williams pulled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
Other Scores
Boys
Lee County 58 Coffee 36
Terrell County 59 Miller County 56
Firls
Coffee 45 Lee Co. 40
Miller County 39 Terrell County 32
