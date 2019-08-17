Westover 35 Calhoun County 0
The Westover Patriots got a nice work out Thursday night, but not really a challenge as they outshined Calhoun County 35-0. The Patriot team with more than 100 players had little trouble getting past the Cougars with a brand-new head coach of less than a month and a total of about 18 players.
It started with a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jordyn Williams to put the first points on the board and ended with a screen pass to another junior wide receiver Dailan Hall who raced 70 yards for a touchdown to open the second half.
Officials put a running clock up for the second half. The Patriots will host Cook County Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany to begin the regular season.
Lee County 13 Tift County 3
All the summer workouts and scrimmages came to an end Thursday night in Leesburg as the top-ranked Lee County Trojans battled with #9 rated Tift County in a final summer scrimmage. The Trojans won the scrimmage 13-3, and while head coach Dean Fabrizio was pleased with the scrimmage, he still sees things that need work.
“We got to take a look at a lot of kids in game situations tonight,” the coach said after the scrimmage. “We saw some really good things but also a lot we need to get better at which is to be expected at this point.”
All of the scoring came in the first half. The Trojans got on the board first with a pass from Smith Pinson to AJ Patrick late in the first quarter. The Trojan defense had stopped Tift County on their first possession and got the ball deep in Blue Devil territory when Malik Brackins blocked the punt. After two strong runs by Christian Frazier the Trojans were near the one-yard line before the Blue Devil defense tightened up and moved the ball back to the four. On a fourth-down play, Pinson hit Patrick just inside the end zone for the score.
Toward the end of the second quarter the first team offense came back onto the field and moved the ball quickly down the field against the Blue Devils. Runs by Caleb McDowell and Preston Simmons were followed by passes from senior quarterback Kyle Toole to Chauncey Magwood, James Hopson and Tyrus Washington. Washington took the ball down to the four and on the next play Toole handed off to Simmons who went into the middle of the line and was stopped at the three but kept driving and was pushed into the end zone by a host of Trojans.
The Trojans will host Dougherty Saturday night in Albany at the Albany State University Coliseum. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.
Monroe Scrimmage
After the Miller County scrimmage was canceled, the Golden Tornadoes of Monroe decided to hold a Green vs. Gold scrimmage at Hugh Mills Friday night. The offense wore white jersey’s and battled against the defense in green jerseys.
There was no score in the first half of the scrimmage, but early in the second half quarterback Darrious Rivers connected with Domonik Henderson in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Later in the scrimmage, Rivers hit Brandon Mcgill with a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The Golden Tornadoes will travel to Columbus to open the season Friday night against Jordan.
Irwin Co. 43 Worth Co. 21
David Wilcher ran well for the Worth County Rams, and Eren Brown stood out on defense, according to Worth County head coach Frankie Carrol, but the #2 ranked Irwin County Indians ran past the Rams 43-21 even without Irwin’s senior running back DJ Lundy who is injured.
“Our kids played really hard,” Carroll said. “We made a lot of mistakes but everything we messed up on is correctable and we will work hard to get them corrected. We have Turner County this week and from now on it’s for real.”
The Rams will open the regular season at home in Sylvester Friday night against Turner County. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Thomasville 28 Pelham 14
The 7th ranked Thomasville Bulldogs blew past the Pelham Hornets 28-14 in their scrimmage in Thomasville Friday night.
Pelham got touchdown on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Kendrick Patterson to Darrell Starling and scored the second touchdown on a three-yard rush from Brantley Shiver.
The Hornets will open the regular season in Montezuma against Macon County.