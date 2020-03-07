Deerfield-Windsor's new head football coach Jake McCrae is scheduled to be on campus this week in Albany getting more familiar with the school, his new team and a new region. McCrae is completing his contract at his present school in Jacksonville, Fla but will be in Albany this week while his school is on spring break. He was in town recently for a couple of days and got the chance to meet parents, supporters and his team for next season.
“This is a great place,” McCrae said. “I am so excited to be here and so blessed that they chose me.”
Earlier McCrae had hoped things would work so that the normal spring practice could take place, but with him being in Jacksonville things simply will not work, he said. He hopes to be able to pull off a few workouts but is certain things will get back to normal when he is full time in Albany at the end of May.
“The traditional spring practice is not going to happen,” he said, “but we will be together and ready to go for summer weights and workouts. I told the seniors I met during the interview process that I wasn’t here to mess up their senior year, I’m not here to change anything that isn’t broken. We are going to build on what we have, not tear apart what Coach Lowe and the other coaches have worked so hard to create.”
McCrae said he is not a “systems guy,” instead he said much of what he uses offensively are plays he has created from his time working in high school and collegiate football at different locations.
“I’m not tied to one system or another,” McCrae said. “Instead I use what we have with the personnel we have. If this one thing from one system works and then something from another system works, we will use it. A lot of my verbiage will be different because they are plays I have had to create and had to figure out what to name it.”
The Knights will be moving from the GISA to the GHSA for the next school year and will compete in a totally different region with several games against Macon and Savannah teams. The rivalry with Southland Academy will continue, but no other GISA teams are on the schedule.
McCrae was encouraged on his visits to Albany because 16 of the returning players this year will be seniors, so they have experience and he said he just intends to build on that experience.
