The Worth County Rams jumped on Brooks County for three runs in the first inning Friday evening in Quitman and beat the Trojans 4-1 behind strong pitching from Jeremiah Reddell.
Reddell pitched six and two-thirds innings on the mound, giving way in the seventh with two outs after the Trojans got on the board after a double, a wild-pitch and an error. Reddell gave up only two hits, a walk and one run while he struck-out 13 batters. Worth County’s Jack Fletcher struck-out the final batter to end the game.
The Brooks County pitcher hit three batters in the first inning to help put the Trojans on the defensive early. Worth County leadoff batter Cason King was hit to open the game and went around to score when Bryce Graddy hit a line drive single to center. Graddy stole second base and then scored on a triple to center by Bailey Coker. Coker scored on an error by the second baseman to put the Rams up 3-0.
The Rams had other opportunities when the Trojan pitcher hit Worth Smith and Griffin Melton in the first inning, but both runners were stranded on base.
There was no other scoring until the seventh when Reddell led off with a double to left. Parker Weaver entered the game as a pinch-runner for Reddell and he scored on a pop fly by Graddy when the shortstop failed to make the play.
Worth County is now a perfect 9-0 on the season and will host Clarke Central from Athens in Sylvester Monday afternoon. First pitch is planned for 5:30 p.m.
Lee County 7 Rickards (Fla.) 1
The Lee County Trojans smacked six hits and scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to beat Rickards of Tallahassee 7-1 in Thomasville as part of the Georgia-Florida Border Wars.
The two teams were knotted 1-1 after seven innings but the Trojans lit up Raider pitching in the eighth. The Trojans got two RBIs from Seth Nelson, Cooper Ray, and Chase Sommers to blow open the game. Nelson and Hill Corley both had two hits in the game.
Lee County junior Smith Pinson pitched seven strong innings for the Trojans, giving up four hits and one earned run. He struck out 11 batters. Chase Howell and Owen Greene also pitched in relief, giving up no runs.
The win improves the Trojan record to 9-1 on the year and will host the Tift County Blue Devils Tuesday in Leesburg. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.