Recruit Georgia has named its preseason all-state selections and a number of players from the Albany area were among those listed. Four players from Lee County made the list, four from Pelham, two from Mitchell County and one from Baconton Charter.
Junior wide receiver Chauncey Magwood and offensive linemen Parker Rogers and Wing Green were selected as preseason All-State in Class 6A on the offensive side of the ball. Junior linebacker Baron Hopson was named to the team on defense for the Trojans. Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker was selected as pre-season All-State over Lee County’s Kyle Toole despite Toole’s stronger statistics and state championship.
The complete 6-A preseason team is here: https://recruitgeorgia.com/class-6-a-preseason-all-state-2/
No players from the Albany area in Class 3A or 4A were selected. Cairo and Columbus Carver, who both play in the same region as Dougherty and Westover, had players selected for the preseason team. Crisp County and Cook County both had players selected in Class 3A, but none from Monroe or Worth County were selected.
In Class A, Pelham’s Jordan Bennett was selected for preseason All-State as a wide receiver. Pelham’s Darrell Starling and Donevin Edwards are selected for the All-State defense. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Bennett is down with an injury and Edwards is presently ineligible.
From Mitchell County, lineman Lance Robinson and quarterback James Thomas were named pre-season All-State. Baconton Charter punter Jackson Bostick got the nod as the All-State punter.
The Class A pre-season All-State team is here: https://recruitgeorgia.com/class-a-public-preseason-all-state/