MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Mar 7, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) makes a catch for an out at first base against the Boston Red Sox at CoolToday Park.

 Kim Klement

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Braden Shewmake is in the thick of the shortstop battle and top prospect Jared Shuster has positioned himself to begin the season in Atlanta’s rotation. Add a couple of interesting bullpen decisions and you find plenty of intrigue surrounding the Braves’ final full week of Spring Training.

Vaughn Grissom entered camp as the public favorite to win the shortstop job and Ian Anderson seemed destined for the fifth starter’s job, especially after Michael Soroka came to camp with a hamstring strain. Anderson’s demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett opened the door for Shuster and fellow prospect Dylan Dodd.

