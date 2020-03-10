Qualifying for the Boston Marathon is a big deal. Only the best of the best qualify to compete in the premier marathon in the United States. Runners from all over the world work daily to qualify for that competition and that work has paid off for an Atlanta young lady who can’t even run. Yet she is an extremely competitive athlete of a special kind that will now compete in the Boston Marathon, thanks to her performance in Albany’s Snickers Marathon and a special foundation the gives people with disabilities the chance to compete at the highest levels.
Bentley-Grace Hicks, 18, of Atlanta will probably never run herself, but thanks to the Kyle Pease Foundation which connects special athletes like Bently-Grace to athletes like her newest running partner Chris Nassar, Bentley-Grace is overjoyed with the opportunity to compete in the nation’s most important marathon next year after coming in under three hours.
“How did we do that,” Bentley-Grace asked after the race. “I have no idea!”
Bentley-Grace has cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. And while she can’t get up and run herself, it does not affect Bentley-Grace's drive to compete or her will to win.
“I want to win,” she said Saturday afternoon after completing the 26.2-mile course in the Snickers Marathon in Albany. And win she did Saturday, finishing the race with a time of 2:49:56 with her partner Chris Nasser. Because she finished in under three hours, Bentley-Grace and Nasser qualified for the Boston Marathon in 2021.
Bentley Grace began racing in 2015 as a member of The Kyle Pease Foundation at the 40th annual running of the Marine Corp Marathon in Washington DC. When she finished the grueling 26.2 miles, she was exhausted, elated, proud and forever changed. It was in the training and on the streets of our Nation's Capital that Bentley-Grace found her passion, to experience life as a committed and determined athlete in long distance racing. She has been competing since that race in 2015 and her Albany Snickers Marathon race was her 32nd race in five years.
Wheelchair athletes compete with a specially designed bike/chair that is pushed by another runner. She has had several partners but had a new “pusher” for the Albany race.
“It was a great course,” said Nassar. “There were not too many hills and the turns were great. It made it a fun race.”
Bentley-Grace's bike is also adorned with Auburn stickers, even though her father is a graduate of the University of Georgia and a former Georgia Bulldog cheerleader.
“I like Auburn,” Bentley-Grace said. “That is my team.”
The Kyle Pease Foundation (KPF) sponsored four teams with wheel-chair athletes to compete in the Snickers Marathon. The foundation works to create awareness and raise funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs through sports.
“The real story here is the Kyle Pease Foundation,” said Bentley-Grace's father Lee Hicks. “They have helped so much. These bikes are custom-made and very expensive. Because of the Kyle Pease Foundation, Bentley-Grace gets to compete and feel the joy of winning.”
“She always wants to win,” Hicks said. “She always wants the fastest pushers.”
Hicks also had great compliments for Albany and the marathon.
“We’ve been to a lot of races,” Hicks said. “The hospitality here was better than anywhere we have been. The people here were simply incredible. And I don’t know the officer’s name, but the police office on the motorcycle that helped with the pacing and the wheel chair was extraordinary. He was fantastic.”
Bentley-Grace's next marathon will be the New York City marathon on November 1st. All of this competition costs big money and Bentley-Grace and her family are busy working to raise money for KPF and Bentley-Grace's trips to race. Bently-Grace is sponsoring her own race – the Race-4-Grace on Friday, May 8 in Buckhead. Get more information at race4grace.com or call 404-467-1010.
The Kyle Pease Foundation was founded in 2011 by brothers Kyle & Brent Pease upon completion of their first triathlon in April of that year. Kyle wanted to share the experience of inclusion with others, so the idea of KPF was born. After a few months of work, the group received their IRS determination as a 501(c)3 not for profit organization, and off they went. In March of 2012 they supported their first athlete and the brothers, and the organization has continued to grow since then.
